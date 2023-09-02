Michael Jordan Catches Stray During College GameDay

Videos by OutKick

Someone finally dunked on Michael Jordan.

During the Saturday morning broadcast of ESPN’s College GameDay – which is nowhere near as good as Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff, by the way – the NBA legend caught a stray from a fan amongst the crowd.

GameDay aired live from Charlotte, which is a neutral site playing host to the Duke’s Mayo Classic between South Carolina and 20th-ranked North Carolina.

*Funny that Duke(s) found a way to work its way into a North Carolina game.

Anyways, a fan in the crowd used his TV time to fire a shot at the former majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets. He did so with a sign that read: “Even Jordan couldn’t win in Charlotte.”

Who had South Carolina fans firing shots at MJ on their Week One bingo card?

Jordan Struggled As Hornets Owner

The literal sign that college football is upon us is those signs that fill the GameDay crowd. You love to see it. Unless you’re Michael Jordan. But poor penmanship aside, this South Carolina fan got things mostly right this morning.

To call MJ’s Charlotte tenure a failure would be like referring to the Titanic as a bumpy ride. With Jordan operating as the Hornets’ majority owner for 13 seasons, the franchise reached the playoffs just twice and never advanced past the second round. The 2022-23 was the seventh consecutive season in which the Hornets failed to make the playoffs.

Clearly, Jordan wasn’t able to provide Buzz City with anything much to talk about.

In a few hours, North Carolina has a chance to change that – at least for one evening. The Tar Heels and Gamecocks are scheduled to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. EST tonight. PointsBet currently lists UNC as 2.5 point favorites.

