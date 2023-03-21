Michael Jordan Requested A Specific Actress To Play His Mom In Upcoming Biographical Film

Videos by OutKick

Michael Jordan had one simple request for the upcoming movie “Air.”

The film with Matt Damon and Ben Affleck will showcase how Phil Knight turned Nike into an apparel powerhouse by signing Michael Jordan.

All early indications seem to point to “Air” being a hell of a movie.

Who did Michael Jordan want Deloris in the biographical film? Very simple. Superstar Viola Davis, and that’s exactly who got the job.

“[Michael Jordan] said, ‘None of this would have ever happened without my mother.’ I said, ‘Who would you like to play your mom?’ He said, ‘Well, it has to be Viola Davis,” Affleck explained during the film’s premiere at South by Southwest Film & TV Festival over the weekend, according to Fox News.

Michael Jordan demanded Viola Davis play his mother in “Air.” (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for SXSW)

The cast of “Air” is stacked with a ridiculous amount of talent, and Davis is a huge part of that. Affleck, Damon and her are joined by Jason Bateman, Chris Tucker, Jay Mohr and Marlon Wayans.

That’s a very solid lineup, and Viola Davis is a great addition. She’s one of the best actresses in the game right now.

All she does is make hits. If you’re Michael Jordan, you want the most talented person possibly playing your mother. Davis easily checks the talent box. She starred opposite Denzel Washington in “Fences” and won a Golden Globe and Academy Award for her performance, won an Emmy for “How to Get Away with Murder” and has several other nominations over the course of her career.

Now, she’ll bring Michael Jordan’s mother to audiences in “Air.”

Viola Davis will play Michael Jordan’s mom in “Air.” (Mandatory Credit: Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE/Getty Images)

You can catch “Air” in theaters starting April 5. It looks like it’s going to be a must-watch for basketball fans, and with Jordan’s stamp of approval, you know it’s going to be a fun time.