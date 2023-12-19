Michael Irvin Rips Into Sean Payton For Yelling At Russell Wilson In One Of The Most Weak-Minded Rants Ever

Videos by OutKick

Michael Irvin is absolutely distraught over the fact that Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton had the audacity to yell at Russell Wilson on the sideline during the team’s blowout loss to the Detroit Lions. The Hall of Famer even called for Payton to make a public apology in one of the most ridiculous and soft rants in talking heads history.

Late in the third quarter following an offensive offsides penalty in the red zone, Payton took out his frustrations on Wilson while his team was getting embarrassed.

After the game, Payton said he was simply “upset with the call” before explaining “what I talk with Russell about is none of your business.”

Sean Payton screaming at Russell Wilson after that drive. Not sure what Russ did wrong? pic.twitter.com/8tHBc2Zblr — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) December 17, 2023

Two days after the ‘incident,’ Irvin was still very much in his feelings about the scene involving Payton and Wilson and elected to go on a cringeworthy rant about the whole thing.

READ: MICHAEL IRVIN EXPOSES SON’S GANGSTER RAP PERSONA AS A COMPLETE FRAUD: VIDEO

Why was Irvin so upset about a coach yelling at his quarterback down 21 points? Because social media exists and they’re going to have to re-live moments “forever.” Irvin also claims Wilson’s family can’t handle seeing him get yelled at while poorly doing his job.

“When Bill Parcells did it, it came on the news at 11pm and it was gone!” Irvin said on ‘Undisputed.’ “You didn’t have to deal with it every day. This is the social media era! Russell Wilson, his family, his wife gonna see this every day on social media. Why would you stir that up like this?

While Irvin may have thought he was sticking up for Wilson, in reality all he was doing was making things that much more embarrassing for the QB by questioning whether he could handle seeing himself getting yelled at while scrolling on his phone. Absolute insanity.

Michael Irvin wants Sean Payton to publicly apologize to Russell Wilson pic.twitter.com/VrdRqxgaaT — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 18, 2023

Irvin of course wasn’t done there, he went on to question whether or not Payton, a Super Bowl-winning coach, has what it takes to coach in this new (softer) era.

“This is what we mean when we ask coaches, ‘Are you ready to coach in this era?’ Cause players ain’t gonna have that. And they’re not gonna have that lasting forever on social media, being berated like that,” Irvin said.

“I’ve never seen you do that to Drew Brees. In all the years working with him, I’ve never seen you do that to Drew Brees. And you shouldn’t do it here.”

While it’s more than likely Payton and Wilson squashed any beef they may have had after the screaming match behind closed doors Irvin wants to see the head coach publicly apologize.

“Grabbing me in silent trying to apologize wont work,” Irvin said. “You gotta do it like you did it here.”

For one of the all-time great NFL players who played in a tougher era to turn Charmin soft on national television because a coach raised his voice is quite the scene.

Follow Mark Harris on X @itismarkharris