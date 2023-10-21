Michael Irvin Exposes Son’s Gangster Rap Persona As A Complete Fraud: VIDEO

Videos by OutKick

Michael Irvin isn’t impressed with his son’s rap career.

Irvin starred in the NFL for more than a decade with the Dallas Cowboys, won three Super Bowls, made five Pro Bowl appearances and put up huge numbers. The successful NFL career allowed him to provide a great life for his family.

Yet, one of his sons, who goes by the rap name Tut Tarantino, doesn’t hesitate to rap about the thug life, flash guns and pretend to be hard for his listeners and viewers. Well, the fraudulent behavior was put on blast in hilarious fashion by his dad.

Michael Irvin puts rapper son on blast.

If Tut Tarantino was hopeful his dad would just stay silent so he could push a thug persona, he’s in for some huge disappointment. Not only did the former Cowboys star put his son on blast, he did it on national TV for the entire country to see on FS1’s “Undisputed.”

“I got a son. He raps. His rap name is Tut Tarantino. If you ever listen to some of his raps, I’m like, ‘Oh my God! Where does this come from son? You grew up in a gated community your whole life.’ But he’s rapping my life because romanticize and fantasize that old thug life, ghetto life and all that stuff. When we used to work to get away from it, we’ve now somehow gotten to a place we’re running back towards it,” Irvin said while connecting his son’s rap career to Ja Morant’s issues off the court.

You can watch the hilarious moment unfold below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. Keyshawn Johnson had to stop himself from laughing.

Irvin goes full dad mode.

This is the kind of stuff we love to see from dads. Irvin’s kid wants to be a rapper, wants to act hard and post videos with (possibly fake?) guns online for the world to see.

It’s not rare for rappers to lie about their roots. What is rare is for their dad to go on TV and put them on absolute blast for growing up in a gated community while acting like they came from the hood.

Irvin’s comments are the ultimate dad move. Dad’s are supposed to keep you real and honest. That’s all Michael is doing here. His kid has a fraud persona, and he’s just letting the world know.

Go ahead and act gangster if you want. Just know you’ve been exposed, Mr. Tut Tarantino! Look at some of the YouTube comments on one of his videos since the clip went viral.

YouTube users roast Tut Tarantino after his dad Michael Irvin put him on blast. (Credit: YouTube screenshot/https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wapd9WabczY)

Also, I’d probably lose my job if I didn’t bring up the famous scene from “8 Mile” where Eminem just obliterates the guy for being a fraud.

Props to Michael Irvin for keeping it real. You love to see it. Going full dad mode will never not be hilarious. Let me know your thoughts on Irvin exposing his kid at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.