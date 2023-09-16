Michael Irvin Calls Out A.J. Brown For Sideline Spat: ‘It’s A Selfish Look’

Videos by OutKick

Michael Irvin was not a fan of the way Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown handled himself during Thursday night’s win over the Minnesota Vikings.

On Friday’s episode of Undisputed, the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver called out Brown for chirping at his quarterback, Jalen Hurts, on the sideline.

Irvin says he would have never yelled at QB Troy Aikman back in the ’90s.

“What I saw on the sideline, and I’ve always been careful with this, even what A.J. Brown was doing, I’ve always told players, ‘Don’t do that. Don’t do that unless you are balling out. Unless you’re ready to go make plays,'” Irvin said.

“Because now, when you’re coming on the sideline, it’s a selfish look. Selfish look. Especially if you’re winning, ‘it’s just about me, just about me.'”

.@MichaelIrvin88 reacts to A.J. Brown & Jalen Hurts heated exchange in Eagles win vs. Vikings:



“I’ve always told players don’t do that, it’s a selfish look. Especially if you’re winning.” pic.twitter.com/hK88MdTQxC — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) September 15, 2023

Irvin said there is a way to deal with this situation without drawing attention to your team.

The sideline spat happened with the Eagles up 27-14. Brown was open much of the game, as many Eagles receivers were, and Hurts wasn’t getting him the ball.

Cameras caught him and Hurts in a heated discussion. It got so heated that head coach Nick Sirianni had to intervene.

Philadelphia ended up winning the game 34-28 to advance to 2-0 on the season. But it’s still a bad look for last year’s Super Bowl runners-up.

Brown didn’t speak to reporters afterward. And Sirianni got defensive about the moment.

“The conversations we have on the field are going to be private, and the conversations we have in our locker room are going to be private,” the coach said. “You don’t need to know what was going on right there.”

Hurts downplayed the exchange. But after it happened, he threw three passes to Brown. Maybe that was the game plan all along. Maybe it was to appease his teammate.

“I think everybody wants to make plays and everybody wants to contribute,” Hurts said. “I have no worry about him, he’s a great player, a great teammate, a great friend, and we’ll do anything and everything to win.”

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Brown, who is in his second season with the Eagles, finished the game with four receptions for 29 yards on six targets. Last year, he set career highs with 88 catches for 1,496 yards.

It’s not time to overreact yet, but Irvin might have a point. If the Eagles are going to replicate last year’s success, their quarterback and star receiver have to get on the same page.