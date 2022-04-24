Michael Conforto Has Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery, Delaying Idea Of Long-Term Deal

Former Mets outfielder Michael Conforto is now out for the remainder of the 2022 season after a clean up shoulder procedure, according to his agent Scott Boras. The 29-year-old free agent slugger was expected to be a late signing for a team given Conforto’s potential, and now that pursuit has sadly come to an end.

“Last week Michael Conforto underwent successful shoulder surgery by Dr. Neil ElAttrache. He is expected to make a full recovery and return to play in spring training 2023,” Boras said.

There appears to be an underlying message from Boras there: Conforto will be available to return on time for spring training. Reporting late to spring training has always irked MLB GMs and it seems Boras wanted to get out front of those concerns. The former Mets outfielder suffered this injury during a workout and now feels his best option is to get himself in peak shape before returning to the field. Really sad given Conforto and his camp turned down an $18.4 million qualifying offer last offseason to pursue a larger deal.

That deal will obviously be on hold, but his chance to prove he’s deserving of that long-term contract is also on delay. Most baseball executives anticipated a one-year deal for the outfielder this offseason after a down year in production for 2021. Conforto hit .232 in his 406 at-bats in 2021 after his eye-popping short season 2020 hitting .322.

Conforto wants an extension from that potential he flashed two years ago and we can’t blame the guy. We’ll be pulling for him and wish him the best on his way back to the field.