Michael Block Hits Ridiculous Shot Off Stone Bridge During First Round Of Charles Schwab Challenge

Outside of Brooks Koepka’s third PGA Championship victory, no story reached the level of Michael Block. The PGA professional — who is not a PGA Tour member — managed to finish in a tie for 15th place. He also made a hole-in-one during the final round that sent the crowd into a frenzy.

At that point, Michael Block fever was born. The Charles Schwab Challenge is taking place this weekend at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. It is not an elevated event, so many top players are taking the weekend off.

However, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Tony Finau, Viktor Hovland, Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa are among the big names in the field.

Despite the star power, arguably no one is drawing more coverage than Michael Block, who received a sponsor’s exemption to play in the event.

Michael Block hits his first shot on the 8th hole during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Those are given to players who didn’t otherwise qualify. Many times, they go to PGA Tour members who didn’t qualify, or up-and-coming local talent. Sometimes, though, they’re used to drum up interest. Tony Romo and Steph Curry, for example, have played PGA Tour events on sponsor’s exemptions.

Building off Block’s success at the PGA Championship, he received one of those exemptions. Though his first round isn’t going nearly as well as last week’s, he still hit one of the more incredible shots of the day. Three of them, actually.

But the most impressive one is the ball he hit off of a stone bridge.

Michael Block hit a ridiculous shot off a bridge at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Now, the fact that his ball was on the bridge in the first place should tell you he’s not striking it as well as last week. His off-the-tee game has been a struggle early.

But he had two choices when he reached his ball. Either hit it off the bridge, or take a penalty and drop where the ball entered the penalty area.

Since the penalty drop wasn’t going to leave him a great spot, either, he elected to hit it off the bridge. The commentators noted how difficult it was going to be to hit it over the trees off such a hard lie. But he pulled it off.

Block from the … bridge?!



Ridiculous touch from Michael Block to avoid disaster.



(Presented by @CDWCorp) pic.twitter.com/kGL47685Ja — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 25, 2023

Par of the day: Michael Block's tee shot lands on a bridge along a cart path and was told he couldn't take relief. He then shoots it over a tree and plants it a few feet from the green, turns to the gallery and says "Better than taking a penalty, right?" #CharlesSchwabChallenge — VarsityJournal (@Varsity_Journal) May 25, 2023

His ball landed just short of the green and he got the ball up-and-in for a par.

Unfortunately, he bogeyed the next three holes and fell to +5 on the day.

Earlier in the day, after bogeying the first three holes of the tournament, Block hit an incredible tee shot on the Par-3 4th hole. He nearly made an ace for the second-straight week.

Closest to the pin today on No. 4 🎯



Michael Block knocks it to 4 feet @CSChallengeFW. pic.twitter.com/2Ye5W7krAP — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 25, 2023

Later, on the Par-4 9th hole, he nearly holed out from the fairway.

Michael Block was THIS close to an eagle hole-out 😳 pic.twitter.com/ULcar2WZJM — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 25, 2023

Those are the highlights of his day. The last two shots led to his only birdies so far on Thursday. And, they haven’t been enough to outweigh his six bogeys.

Hopefully, he can turn it around.

If not, so what? I’m sure he’d trade a missed cut this week for everything that happened at the PGA Championship.