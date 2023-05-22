Videos by OutKick

Although Brooks Koepka winning his fifth major championship was a big storyline on Sunday afternoon at Oak Hill, it was Michael Block who stole the show. The 46-year-old was one of 20 PGA Club Professionals to qualify for the PGA Championship and quickly became an overnight sensation.

It all started when he shot even par on Thursday and Friday to put himself in contention.

And then he did it again during the third round on Saturday to put himself into the Top 10. Block’s legend only continued to grow when he hit the local pub before playing with Rory McIlroy in the final round.

With a racous crowd behind him, Block proceeded to finish in 15th place, largely due to an ace on No. 15. It was remarkable.

With the top-15 finish, Block earned an automatic qualifier bid to next year’s PGA Championship. He also received an exemption invitation to this weekend’s Charles Schwab Challenge.

While Michael Block’s 2023 #PGAChamp chapter has come to an end, his story is just getting started.



He’ll be at Colonial Country Club next week for the Charles Schwab Challenge. pic.twitter.com/vfdkTjmb2v — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 21, 2023

Block, a life-long shop pro in California, is forever a legend in the golf world. His run at the 2023 PGA Championship will not soon be forgotten.

But what about Michael Block’s caddie?!

Not only was it a big week for Block, it was also a big week for the man on his bag— John Jackson.

Jackson was a member of California State University, Monterey Bay’s golf team and won the NCAA Division II National Championship in 2011. Today, he serves as a full-time looper at Spyglass Hill, a well-known and highly-respected course in Pebble Beach that annually co-hosts the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Although he was helping to lead Block to the best finish by a PGA Club Pro in tournament history, even Jackson was starstruck by their partner on Sunday. Understandably so!

Michael Block's caddie, John Jackson, asked Rory to sign his caddie bib 😊 pic.twitter.com/W3JxnUs3xZ — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) May 22, 2023

The entire thing was one big surreal moment, but Block’s ace on No. 15 stood out. Obviously.

Michael Block’s caddie John Jackson describes the emotions as the pair approached 15 green after the ace.



This was Block’s first ever hole-in-one in a tournament. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/U2UmUMK12e — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) May 22, 2023

By serving as Block’s caddy, Jackson got a paycheck that he likely never would have expected. His week in Rochester earned him a cool $20,183.31. Not too shabby!

Such a cool moment between Michael Block and caddie John Jackson 🤜🤛



Jackson did the math on what his paycheck will be from this week. Their reaction is priceless.



$20,183.31 💰 pic.twitter.com/UBlhRh1qmu — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) May 22, 2023

Not only did Jackson get a nice chunk of change as result of Block’s performance, it provided a big boost to his day job as well. He was casually perusing the merchandise tent before Sunday’s final round, as if Block wasn’t going off in one of the last pairs of the day, and caught up with S.I. Golf’s Gabby Herzig.

Jackson told Herzig that his calendar is already filling up with groups who want to play Spyglass with him specifically. And it sounds like those groups are going to pay a premium!

Just ran into Michael Block’s caddie, John Jackson, in the merch tent. He’s a full time looper at Pebble Beach and says he already has groups putting in special requests for him. He’s also thinking about raising his rates😂 pic.twitter.com/qjbpqjjOah — Gabby Herzig (@GabbyHerzig) May 21, 2023

Block is headed to Texas for the Charles Schwab this weekend. It is unclear as to whether Jackson will be with him in Fort Worth, but it would be a surprise if he isn’t on the bag!