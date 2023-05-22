Michael Block Filmed A Hilariously Cheesy Commercial For His Home Golf Club 10 Years Ago And It’s Everything You Want It To Be

Videos by OutKick

Michael Block (or is it Mike Block, that’s still not been made clear) became the story of the 2023 PGA Championship. He won the hearts of America by competing against the best in the world, even though he’s not a professional golfer — at least not in the sense of the guys on the PGA Tour.

Then, he made a hole-in-one Sunday and just completely took over the crowd. I don’t think I’ve ever heard a roar like the one Block received when he dunked that ace on 15.

And thanks to finishing in a tie for 15th place, he earned exemption into next year’s PGA Championship.

Michael Block of the United States, PGA of America Club Professional, celebrates after being awarded with Low Club Professional trophy after the final round of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club on May 21, 2023 in Rochester, New York. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/PGA of America via Getty Images)

But with newfound fame comes resurfaced video. Thankfully for Block, it’s nothing that’s going to get him canceled. But an old TV commercial for the golf club where he’s the head pro, Arroyo Trabuco, stars block.

It’s exactly what you’d expect: a super cheesy local TV ad. And it stars Block from about 10 years ago. Needless to say, he seems a lot different. But, the commercial is really funny in that cringey sort of way.

Here's our Mike Block story…



We had this @ArroyoTrabuco commercial in our #BWP truck inventory for 8 years.



I know 15-20 people who can recite it verbatim.



It haunted us – 2x a broadcast for EIGHT YEARS.



We jeered him then, but cheer him now.



I think. pic.twitter.com/o0iH7ppOL2 — 🏳️‍🌈 Steve Chen 🇺🇦 (@theotherstevec) May 21, 2023

So much to break down here. First, the commercial is terrible. But that’s almost what makes it good.

And you know all about that O’Neill’s clubhouse restaurant if you watched ESPN’s PGA Championship coverage. Scott Van Pelt mentioned the restaurant no less than a dozen times.

Arroyo Trabuco is about to be a super popular golf club thanks to Michael Block and the PGA Championship

Talk about great advertising. In fact, Arroyo Trabuco is getting all kinds of advertisement right now. Who doesn’t want to belong to the same club as Michael Block?? Maybe even take a lesson from him? You know his phone’s going to be ringing off the hook to make appointments for lessons.

The Michael Block watch party at his home course 👀



📍O'Neill's Bar & Grill at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in Mission Viejo, Calif. pic.twitter.com/qTKQMu0Q9D — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) May 20, 2023

"BLOCKIE! BLOCKIE! BLOCKIE!"



Michael Block's home club Arroyo Trabuco erupted after seeing his ace! pic.twitter.com/XYy9H9igwC — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 21, 2023

It's a Block party at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club 🙌

(via ubewolf IG) pic.twitter.com/yTe5H9pJfY — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) May 21, 2023

It’s going to cost Michael Block some money tonight after that ace. As is customary, the guy who makes the hole-in-one has to treat the bar to a round. And, PGA Champion Brooks Koepka certainly isn’t letting Block off the hook.

“I heard you’re buying drinks” – Brooks Koepka to Michael Block pic.twitter.com/FI8WqLZbS0 — Sal Snyder (@Sal_Snyder1) May 21, 2023

But at O’Neill’s, Block probably never has to buy a drink again. After what he did for that course and those people?

FOGETABOUTIT!