Notre Dame Coach Unleashes A+ Rant, Tells Players To Get Ready To Rot On The Bench: VIDEO

Notre Dame basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry was absolutely livid after his team got blown out by Citadel.

The Fighting Irish were worked over in humiliating fashion 65-45 by the Bulldogs at home Tuesday night, and the man leading the program was beyond upset.

He apologized to fans for spending their hard earned money on the garbage product on the court and then had a simple message for his players.

Rot on the bench or quit if you’re not down with what he’s doing.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry torches his players after losing to Citadel by 20. (Photo by Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“A message needs to be sent to some of these guys that if you don’t play hard, then you sit and rot on the bench. I’ll find a way I’ll go and talk to people in compliance. I’ll help you transfer. This culture is getting built the right way. If you ain’t a part of it, you’re out, and I don’t care,” a very fired up Shrewsberry said after the humiliating loss.

You can watch his full comments below. They’re absolutely awesome.

Notre Dame HC Micah Shrewsberry on the 65-45 loss to The Citadel:



"If you don’t play hard, then you sit and rot on the bench… I’ll go and talk to people in compliance. I'll help you transfer. This culture is getting built the right way. If you ain’t a part of it, you’re out." pic.twitter.com/UjR5EWnIch — Bennett Wise WSBT (@BennettWiseWSBT) December 20, 2023

Micah Shrewsberry needs to be applauded for this rant.

This is the type of energy and passion we need more of in America. I’m sure the snowflake crowd won’t like it, but Shrewsberry is absolutely correct.

We’ve gotten to the point in sports where everyone is expected to be handled with kids gloves. It’s all about NIL money, players leveraging transferring to get their way and a bunch of them just want to be influencers.

That obviously doesn’t apply to everyone, but just look at how wild National Signing Day has become for college football. It’s all a production.

A lot of fans would like to see college sports get back to the grittiness that makes college football and basketball so much fun. That often requires a coach willing to lay into his players when things aren’t going well. Clearly, Micah Shrewsberry has absolutely no problem in that department. None at all.

The man went out and apologized to fans for paying money and then told his players they can rot on the bench if they want to be lazy.

This is the kind of rant that would make Mike Leach very proud.

This is still the greatest video of Mike Leach the public has ever seen, and America is quickly losing this kind of blunt attitude that we used to thrive on.



Mike Leach had no tolerance or time for snowflakes and entitled people. pic.twitter.com/1eYoyQdwHb — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 13, 2022

Great teams want guys who have the toughness to get after it when things aren’t looking great. Teams want foxhole guys. That requires a leader who demands excellence and isn’t interested in being soft. I might not know much about Micah Shrewsberry, but after telling his players they can rot on the bench if they lack effort, something tells me he’s my kind of guy. Let me know your thoughts on his incredible rant at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.