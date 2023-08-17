Micah Parsons Throws Multiple Punches At His Own Teammate In Dumb Decision At Dallas Cowboys Camp

Videos by OutKick

Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys just can’t seem to get things under control.

The star defensive player for the Cowboys let his temper flare during practice Wednesday, and instead of walking away like a grown man, he thought attacking his own teammate was a good idea.

He didn’t just attack any teammate. Parsons decided to repeatedly punch the franchise’s star center Tyler Biadasz multiple times.

You can watch the insanely stupid decision from Parsons below.

Ay Micah threw that jab kinda swiftly lol pic.twitter.com/JzyHNtmNoZ — (Foots The King) (@FootsDaKing) August 16, 2023

What was Micah Parsons thinking?

Parsons’ decision to start throwing punches for a couple reasons. First, Biadasz is one of the best linemen in the NFL.

He’s a standout center and a major part of keeping Dak Prescott safe and protected. Is that really the guy you want to risk hurting?

Cowboys star Micah Parson gets into an altercation with Tyler Biadasz during practice. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Imagine having to explain to the OC and Prescott the offensive line is down a player because you couldn’t keep your temper under control. Beyond stupid and childish. This behavior wouldn’t be tolerated in middle school.

It damn sure shouldn’t be tolerated in the NFL. Second, and perhaps even more importantly, Biadasz is wearing his pads and a helmet.

How dumb do you need to be to punch someone wearing pads and a helmet? There’s a much higher chance a player breaks his hand than inflicts damage. The team’s website reported after the altercation Parsons didn’t hurt his hand, but that doesn’t mean he couldn’t have.

Micah Parson punches Tyler Biadasz during practice. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

It’s amazing grown adults need to be told not to fight, but here we are. Getting fired up is one thing. Attacking your own teammate – who is wearing protective gear – is just stupid. Are the Cowboys in for another year of circus antics? Well, it certainly seems like things aren’t going great.