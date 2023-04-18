Micah Parsons, Just Like Everyone Else, Absolutely Hates Paying Taxes

Videos by OutKick

Micah Parsons feels the same way about taxes as just about everyone else:

He hates it.

The Dallas Cowboys linebacker is currently on a four-year rookie deal valued at just over $17 million after being the 12th overall pick in 2021.

While he lives in a state with no state income tax, you know Uncle Sam will happily come take a bite of his 2022 earnings, which was just under $1.5 million in contract earnings.

Paying taxes has apparently lit a fire under Parsons‘ butt. Once you realize how much money you’re losing, you quickly realize you need to make more.

Micah Parsons jokes about his tax bill. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Micah Parsons jokes about his huge tax bill.

He tweeted Monday night just ahead of tax day being today that he’s fixing to have the year of his “life” because “them taxes made me real hungry for sure!!”

I guess seeing you lose a massive amount of money to the federal government can certainly make you motivated to earn more.

Im bout to have the year of my life!! If I wasn’t hungry before!! Them taxes made me real hungry for sure!! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) April 17, 2023

Using an online tax calculator, it looks like Parsons would have owed roughly $494,406 in just federal income taxes.

That’s a whole lot of money. That’s a lot more money than the average American makes in several years.

Parsons owes roughly that on just his contract earnings in 2022. Was Uncle Sam out there on the field getting hit as well to deserve some of that money?

Micah Parsons doesn’t love tax season. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Does anyone enjoy paying taxes?

Is there a single person in America who actually enjoys paying taxes? It’s easy to understand being okay with paying taxes because we need a big, powerful military, cops, infrastructure and such.

However, understanding why we pay taxes and being happy about losing money are two different things.

You spend all day grinding it out at work from the crack of dawn until the sun goes down, then your check/direct deposit shows up and you get a bi-weekly reminder the government is always eager and ready to dip its sticky little fingers into your pockets. Seek professional help if that actually makes you happy.

Micah Parsons jokes about paying taxes. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

On this issue, a lot of people will agree with Parsons, whether they like the Cowboys or not. Hating tax season is one of the few things that unites all Americans.