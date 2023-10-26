Micah Parsons Rips On The Media For How They Cover Cowboys, Wants Fantasy World All Teams Are Covered Equally

Videos by OutKick

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons is none-too-pleased about how the media has been covering the team and made sure to spell it out.

Last week, Parsons called out the media after becoming fed up with criticism of both Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys as a whole.

“I’m tired of people trashing my quarterback,” Parsons said on his podcast. “I’m tired of people trashing my team. That’s why I had nothing to say to the media this week.”

Well, he had more to say this week, and called the media out for being bullies, per reporter Clarence Hill Jr.

Cowboys star Micah Parsons said he wasn't surprised the national media came after him during the bye week. He called them bullies and not real: "Nah. I’m the face. I’m giving them their content. They’re basically stealing my content. They’re wrong. They’re doing exactly what I… — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) October 25, 2023

“Whether we win or lose, they’re going to have something to say,” Parsons said.

Well… that is the job of the media, sir.

Parsons Wants The Same Energy Applied To Criticism, Which Isn’t Realistic

“And people think I’m shying from criticism. No. Criticism is not the problem. Just criticize everyone with the same energy. They’re just as a big a bullies as these other guys. People decide who wants to give breaks to,” he said. “I treat everybody the same. I talk about everybody the same, give everyone the same benefit of the doubt. That’s the type of real person that I stand on. A lot of these dudes ain’t real.”

It sure sounds like Parsons hasn’t come to terms with being a member of “America’s Team.” You see it in every sport. The Yankees get picked apart in the MLB and the Toronto Maple Leafs get dissected in the NHL (even more so by Toronto media). That’s just the reality for certain teams.

And the idea of covering teams with the “same energy” is virtually impossible. For the most part, the way a team gets covered is based on expectations going into the season and whether they live up to them.

The Cowboys typically get burdened with high expectations year in and year out. So, a 4-2 start for them feels different than a 4-2 start for the Browns, who may not have been expected to have half that many wins at this point in the season.

Getting criticized is never fun. However, it’s wild to think that there’s a one-size-fits-all approach to covering sports.

Unfortunately for Parsons, unless the Cowboys finally start living up to expectations then maybe they’ll stop hearing it from the media.

