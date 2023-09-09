Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke Is Dating The Next Paige Spiranac And She Deserves The Heisman

Videos by OutKick

Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke gets his shot at revenge against Texas A&M today in Coral Gables, but he’s already a winner regardless of what happens. That’s usually the case when you’re dating the next Paige Spiranac.

That’s right. I said it. I know — I say it a lot — but I think I mean it this time. I think Van Dyke’s longtime girlfriend, Morgan Pankow, is truly the next Paige Spiranac.

I don’t know how she slipped through the OutKick cracks — again, on me — but the buck stops here. Upon doing my research for today’s slate of games, I stumbled upon Pankow. Don’t ask me how, but I did.

Anyway, I did what any good writer would do and stuffed myself into my Big J shoes and got to work. A quick scroll through her Instagram, combined with a scan of her old University of Miami bio, brought me to the below conclusion.

Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke is dating the next Paige Spiranac, and she immediately makes him the Heisman frontrunner.

Tyler Van Dyke’s girlfriend Morgan Pankow is the Paige Spiranac of South Beach

Electric City, Population Morgan Pankow. We’re always looking for the next big thing here at OutKick. Hell, I think it’s in my official job description at this point.

I sort of feel like Pam from that episode of The Office when she just convinced everyone she was “Office Administrator” and it sort of just happened? That’s me at OutKick. And you know what? I love it. I take it seriously. I hate being last on something. It’s my job to identify and react before anyone else, and that’s what I’m doing here.

Tyler Van Dyke is a stud — well, he was — and now the world knows he’s got the next Paige Spiranac in his corner. Not a bad little fallback plan should the whole QB thing not work out.

And by the way, Morgan Pankow can hit tanks. She was so good at Miami that she had an entirely separate Instagram page devoted to just her golf shots.

Regardless of what page it is, she’s also got a massive following to the tune of nearly 50k on TikTok and another 40k on Instagram. She’s ALSO got a website that shows she’s done collabs with some heavy-hitters, including Adidas, Titleist, SI, Dick’s and JCPenny.

That last one is funny to me. JCPenny? That’s still around? Really?

Anyway, my point here is that we have an absolute power couple roaming the streets of Coral Gables and virtually nobody knew it. One is about to take on the Texas A&M Aggies today, the other is probably hitting some tanks off the tee before heading to the cushy suite to watch TVD drop dimes.

Good for Tyler Van Dyke. Good for Morgan Pankow. Good for us in the #content game looking for the next Paige Spiranac.