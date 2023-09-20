Miami Tight End Cam McCormick Petitions For 9th Year Of Eligibility, And He Has A Really Good Reason Why

Videos by OutKick

Miami tight end Cam McCormick is thinking about returning to college next season. But this isn’t your average student athlete deciding if a fifth year is worth it. No, the collegiate veteran is hoping to have a ninth year of college eligibility in his back pocket.

You are certainly wondering right now how Cam McCormick would even be eligible to return for a ninth season of college football if he decides to. Well, there’s a pretty good reason why, which includes numerous injuries and missed seasons.

He started this wild ride in 2016 after signing with Oregon out of high school. After taking a redshirt that season, McCormick played in 13 games during the 2017 year. Following an injury, the Oregon Ducks TE missed the 2019 and 2020 season.

For a reminder of how long ago it was, some of the players in the 2016 recruiting class that year included Jalen Hurts, Nick Bosa, Michael Pittman Jr., Jeffery Simmons, Miles Sanders, A.J. Brown, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and DK Metcalf.

Cam McCormick #84 of the Miami Hurricanes carries the ball against Jacoby Mathews #2 of the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium on September 09, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Lauren Sopourn/Getty Images)

In 2021, Cam only played in one game before suffering a season-ending injury once again. So, he technically only played two full seasons while in Eugene. He finished the 2022 season with 66 yards receiving on 10 receptions, with three touchdowns.

During those seasons of not being able to participate, McCormick earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Oregon. So, before he transferred to Miami, he had already petitioned the Pac-12 for a ninth year of eligibility, just in case he wanted to return, which the conference granted him.

But then, an offer from Miami emerged.

McCormick Has Turned Into A Solid Player For Miami

Now that Cam McCormick has found solid footing at Miami, he’s turned into a vital player for the Hurricanes, especially as a blocker. The 25 year-old got the opportunity to play for Mario Cristobal once again and took him up on the offer. And though he only has three catches for 28 yards this season, he’s become key part of the Miami offense with his physicality.

Once he got familiar with the system Mario Cristobal ran at Oregon, he realized that blocking would be his path to the field, which has carried over to Miami.

“When I got to college I knew blocking would be a quicker way to get on the field, playing with great effort,” McCormick told reporters. “So that’s what I mold my game around. (At Oregon) there were other guys ahead of me. It was always blocking, blocking, blocking. That’s where I started, molded my game. The passing game will come as it comes, but obviously I do think I would say to people I’m definitely a blocking tight end but also have the ability to run routes and catch the football. I do take pride in blocking.”

EUGENE, OR – SEPTEMBER 10: Cam McCormick #18 of the Oregon Ducks stands on the sidelines against the Eastern Washington Eagles at Autzen Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Now, he wants to have en extra year to continue molding his game, which is why McCormick is petitioning the ACC for the additional season. The tight end is unsure if he would return to Miami next season if he was granted the opportunity. But, if the conference decides to grant him the extra year, just as the Pac-12 did, then he’ll decide on the pros and cons of a potential ninth year of college would look like.

Hey, I don’t blame McCormick. If the NFL is something that is attainable for him after this season, then I’d imagine he would take that opportunity. If not, he can come back for his ninth season and enjoy another year in college.