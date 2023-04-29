Miami Of Ohio WBB Coach Resigns Amid Investigation Into Relationship With Player

Videos by OutKick

Miami of Ohio women’s basketball coach DeUnna Hendrix stepped down on Wednesday. And now we know why.

Hendrix reportedly resigned from the position amid an investigation into an inappropriate relationship she had with a player. The school began looking into the situation after Athletic Director David Sayler became aware of a series of intimate text messages exchanged between the two.

The correspondence included a “string of over 180 text messages spanning an 11-day period.” According to The Athletic, more than 30 of those messages were intimate in nature.

Hendrix told the unnamed player, “I love you” and “You’re my baby.” The messages also include the player “professing her love for Hendrix.”

Miami suspended Hendrix on April 20 after learning about the relationship. School officials told players on the women’s basketball team their coach was under review for “personal matters.”

Following its review, the school concluded the matter wasn’t a violation of Title IX or the University’s Sexual Misconduct protocol.

However, “There was sufficient information to pursue the termination process for violation of the university’s policy on staff members pursuing or engaging in a consensual amorous relationship with any Miami undergraduate students and breach of contract.”

Hendrix left the job voluntarily on April 26 after four seasons as the Miami RedHawks women’s basketball coach.

“I can’t express the amount of gratitude I have for this prestigious institution and its leadership,” Hendrix said. “I also want to thank the Oxford community for the continual love and support.”

Hendrix began her coaching career at Jacksonville in 2007. Then, she spent seven years coaching at High Point.

The Miami RedHawks went 35-80 with DeUnna Hendrix as head coach.