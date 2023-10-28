Miami Learns How To Kneel, Then Beats Inspired Virginia, 29-26, In Overtime

Videos by OutKick

The Miami Hurricanes may have exorcised that no-kneel loss to Georgia Tech three weeks ago.

If you remember, and Miami coach Mario Cristobal sure does, the Hurricanes had a chance to run out the clock with a simple quarterback kneel for a 20-17 win over Georgia Tech on Oct. 7. Instead, Cristobal let quarterback Terry Van Dyke hand off to running back Donald Chaney Jr., who promptly fumbled it to Georgia Tech with 25 seconds left at Tech’s 26-yard line.

Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King completed a 44-yard touchdown pass with a second left for a 23-20 win. Cristobal repeatedly admitted that Van Dyke should have just taken a knee.

Miami Hurricanes, Mario Cristobal Moving Past Debacle

Well on Saturday against upstart Virginia, Cristobal had Van Dyke take a knee with the score tied 23-23 at his 20-yard line with 27 seconds to play in the fourth quarter. With two timeouts, plenty enough time remained to complete a pass or two so steady Miami kicker Andres Borregales could try a game-winning field goal. Borregales booted a 48-yard kick to tie it at 23-23 with 1:23 left.

Instead, Van Dyke took the knee to go into overtime. And Miami won, 29-26, in overtime.

The Hurricanes (6-2, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) won their second straight game with both of those in overtime. Miami beat Clemson, 28-20, in double overtime last week. After the gut-wrenching loss to Georgia Tech, Miami feel to North Carolina, 41-31.

Miami Coach Just Gets By Virginia Cavaliers

Miami next plays at North Carolina State.

Virginia dropped to 2-6 and 1-3 in the ACC a week after its huge upset over No. 10 North Carolina, 31-27, last week. But the Cavaliers came very close to their second straight victory as the anniversary of the Virginia school shooting approaches.

Will Bettridge put Virginia up 23-20 with 4:20 to go on a 32-yard field goal by Will Bettridge.