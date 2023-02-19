Miami Hurricanes Hitter Nearly Blasts Teammate With Bat While Celebrating Walk-Off Win Over Penn State

Videos by OutKick

Trailing 2-1 entering the ninth inning, the #22 Miami Hurricanes found themselves in danger of losing a the first series of the season against Penn State.

The Nittany Lions won the opener, 9-5, on Friday. Miami came back with a 10-2 win on Saturday to set up a Sunday rubber match.

Penn State pitching shut down the Hurricanes offense for nearly the entire afternoon. Trailing 2-0, Miami got one back in the sixth to make it 2-1.

The score remained unchanged heading to the bottom of the ninth inning. The inning started strong for Miami, as Dominic Pitelli singled to start the frame. But, Penn State caught him stealing.

Then, leadoff hitter Dario Gomez struck out. Down to their final out, Edgardo Villegas singled up the middle to keep the team’s hopes alive.

Then, on the first pitch, CJ Kayfus blasted a shot to right field to walk it off for Miami.

Miami Hurricanes slugger CJ Kayfus played hero on Sunday before narrowly blasting his teammate in celebration. (Photo by Samuel Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Miami Hurricanes walk-off celebration almost took a really bad turn

Overcome with emotion, Kayfus hopped twice and then RIFLED his bat in celebration. He threw the lumber toward his own dugout and narrowly avoided disaster.

Dominic Pitelli, caught stealing earlier in the inning, came out to celebrate with his teammate and almost got clobbered by the wayward bat toss.

Luckily, the bat missed Pitelli and hit the dugout fence. Kayfus nearly dampened his team’s spirit with a poor bat toss, but no one got hurt and all is well for Miami.

Though, it’s not going to be long before someone gets hurt by a bat “toss.” Something that’s mostly fun is eventually going to be ruined by an overzealous college kid.

This is why we can’t ever have nice things.