Miami QB Reacts To Fans Booing Him During Embarrassing Loss

Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke doesn’t sound too shaken up about fans booing him.

The passer for the Hurricanes was benched during a 45-31 loss to Middle Tennessee State University, and he finished with an abysmal 138 passing yards on 16/32 attempts. He also threw two interceptions to one touchdown, and fans had no problem booing him during the terrible performance.

However, he’s not holding it against the fans, and recognizes how badly the team played.

Tyler Van Dyke reacts to fans booing him. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“Obviously, it was a rough day for me and the offense. You know, you just got to move on from it, honestly. So, you’ve got to learn from the experience and just come back here and work even harder and get better from it. And that’s what we did last week. We had a really good week last week as an offense and we’re just trying to build on that and stack these days and do it every single day and that includes Saturdays, and that’s where it matters the most,” Van Dyke explained when talking about fans tearing him apart, according to On3.com.

He further added that he knows what he “signed up for” when it comes to college football and the Hurricanes.

Will Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke hold onto the starting job? (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

The Hurricanes won’t permanently bench Tyler Van Dyke.

The good news for Van Dyke is that head coach Mario Cristobal has already made it clear that Van Dyke will hold onto the starting job, despite getting benched. He remains QB1 for the Hurricanes over backup Jack Garcia.

However, that might not hold long if Van Dyke doesn’t improve his play. He entered the 2022 season with Heisman chatter.

Through four games, the Hurricanes are 2-2, and his play hasn’t impressed anyone. He’s barely averaging more than 200 passing yards a game, is completing less than 60% of his passes and has four touchdowns to three interceptions.

You need much better play out of your QB in college football if you want to scare defenses.

Tyler Van Dyke has struggled to start the season. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

With a matchup against a solid UNC squad this Saturday, Van Dyke will have the opportunity to prove he deserves the QB1 job. If he struggles, a permanent change might be made.