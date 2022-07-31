Miami Heat Star Kyle Lowry Is Not a Fan of Teammate Jimmy Butler’s New Hairstyle

The Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry are the best of friends, but that didn’t stop Lowry from giving his unfavorable opinion on Butler’s new hairdo.

Lowry, a six-time NBA All Star, went on ESPN’s “The VC Show” with Vince Carter recently and did not hold back with his opinions.

He explained that he saw the new look on a FaceTime with Butler, and was extremely forceful in his criticism:

“My man, my dawg, my brother,” Lowry says of Butler, before giving his true feelings on the hairdo. “I talked to him on Facetime on Tuesday and I was just like ‘What the f***?! You got dreads?’”

“Jimmy’s gunna do whatever the f*** Jimmy wants to do.”@Klow7 is NOT feelin @JimmyButler’s new dreads 😂 pic.twitter.com/GfgpModB2B — The VC Show (@TheVCShow) July 29, 2022

Butler did not share Lowry’s assessment, and apparently defended his decision:

“It’s on fire, yo’ he said,” Lowry told Carter. “I said, ‘Bro, come on.’ But if anyone knows Jimmy, Jimmy’s gonna do whatever Jimmy wants to do.”

Carter looked up a picture himself, and couldn’t stop himself from laughing.

If social media reactions are to be believed, fans seem to approve of Butler’s new look, which the Heat star shared on Instagram recently:

Butler will be able to officially debut his new look when the Heat play their first preseason game on October 4th.