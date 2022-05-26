Miami Heat Pre-Game Announcer ‘Urges’ Fans To Call Senators For Gun Reform

The Miami Heat delivered a surprising message before Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday following a moment of silence for the Uvalde, Texas victims.

Miami PA Michael Baiamonte urged viewers, to call their Senators in support of “commonsense gun laws.”

WATCH:

A moment of silence. pic.twitter.com/8Ycn1uqN0i — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 26, 2022

FTX Arena’s Jumbotron displayed contact information and encouraged fans to “let your voice be heard this fall.”

Baiamonte said, “The Heat urges you to contact your state’s senators by calling 202-224-3121 to leave a message demanding their support for commonsense gun laws. You can also make change at the ballot box. Visit heat.com/vote to register and let your voice be heard this fall.”

One common talking point resurfaced by the media since the incident at Robb Elementary has been a call for gun reform and restrictions, a protest largely touted by Democrats like Beto O’Rourke.

Joining the media’s not-so-subtle opposition to Republican Senators, including Florida’s Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, the NBA fulfilled their share of grandstanding after turning the recent tragedy into political messaging.

ESPN’s pre-game coverage was no different.

Stephen A. Smith went on a tirade calling for all 50 Senators that oppose gun restrictions to be ousted for acting as “indentured servants to lobbyists.”

