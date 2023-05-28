Miami Heat Fans Celebrate Game 6 Victory During Wedding But The Heat Didn’t Win

Videos by OutKick

We’ve all been there.

Sitting at a well-decorated round table, huddled around a phone, watching a game at a wedding. Because some couple wasn’t courteous enough to plan the biggest day of their lives around the schedule of important sporting events.

Rude.

But at least this Miami bride and groom seemed to care about Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals just as much as their guests did.

In fact, when the buzzer sounded, the reception hall lit up with disco lights, the fog machine went off and a man in a suit ran onto the dance floor waving a Miami Heat flag.

Victory!

One problem, though: The Heat didn’t actually win.

See, Miami had a 1-point lead with three seconds remaining in the game.

The Celtics inbounded the ball to Marcus Smart, and Smart quickly fired off a shot. The ball almost went in, but it popped out right next to the rim. Fortunately for Boston, Derrick White was right there to flip it up and in at the buzzer.

Miami Heat fans thought the clock had expired, hence the wild celebration at that poor couple’s wedding.

But it turns out, White released the ball with 0.1 of a second remaining. Game green blouses.

DERRICK WHITE SENDS THE EAST FINALS BACK TO BOSTON FOR GAME 7!



HE WINS IT FOR THE CELTICS AT THE BUZZER 🚨#TissotBuzzerBeater | #TimingEmotions pic.twitter.com/ybUb5CT6l1 — NBA (@NBA) May 28, 2023

Of course, there was plenty of controversy leading up to that play, and fans of the two teams are still fighting about it this morning.

But the official score says 104-103, and that’s all that matters. After falling 0-3 to the No. 8 seed Miami Heat to start the series, the Celtics have forced a Game 7 on Monday.

Hopefully, the newlyweds can find a TV somewhere on their honeymoon.