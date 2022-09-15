Miami Getting Too Many Points to Pass Up

Miami vs. Texas A&M, Saturday, September 17, 9:00 ET

This is one of the few games that we have today that are between top-25 teams. Miami comes into this game 2-0 having won both of there games with relative ease. Neither of the teams they faced were all that impressive. Texas A&M is 1-1 after a disappointing loss to Appalachian State. Still, coming into the game we see that Miami is getting six points.

Miami has scored a total of 100 points in their two games this season. They haven’t had to do much work offensively or defensively. That should change this week against Texas A&M. There are rumblings that the Aggies may be changing quarterback for this game, but nothing has been made official. That does make it a bit difficult for the Hurricanes as they need to be prepared for anything. If Miami does a great job on the ground game, they could control the clock and keep any momentum that Texas A&M builds offensively stopped. This is a game for Tyler Van Dyke to show how much of a difference he can make. The Aggies are not allowing a lot of passing yards, and I do think Miami’s game plan will focus on the rush. However, when it comes to the last few plays of the game I think they may need to rely on Van Dyke. To me, he is the guy I’d rather have my money on over the Aggies defense that hasn’t looked outstanding.

As I mentioned, the Aggies may be changing quarterback for the game. If they don’t, they will use Haynes King. He hasn’t been terrible in both games, but he has given up two interceptions and did look flustered by the Appalachian State defense last game. The Aggies can definitely make this a game if they can control the turnovers a bit. In their last game, they had two fumbles lost – Miami will be able to make them pay if they can get the ball in good field position. This game comes down to whoever starts at quarterback. I don’t have that much faith in King, and if they start Max Johnson or Conner Weigman I have even less confidence.

I am not always swayed by line movement or lack thereof in this situation. The Hurricanes opened at getting six points and are still getting six points. I’m not sure that I can pass that up. They definitely haven’t had any competition to this point in the season, and Texas A&M may have stumbled because they were looking ahead to this game, but I’m going to take the team with the better quarterback and the points. I wouldn’t be shocked to see Miami win this game outright. I would be surprised if they don’t cover though. Miami +6.

