Miami Gets The Herro (Tyler) They Need For Game 5 Of NBA Finals

The Denver Nuggets (3-1) are on the cusp of their first title in franchise history. Denver hosts the Miami Heat (1-3) at Ball Arena for Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Finals tips off 8:30 p.m. ET Monday, June 12.

Miami is getting out-classed in this series and I appear to be on the wrong side of the NBA Finals. After losing Game 1, I jumped on the Heat’s series odds at +500. Plus, I’ve lost money betting Miami’s spread in Games 1, 3, and 4.

Did I learn my lesson? Absolutely not. Especially now that Heat SG Tyler Herro has been upgraded to questionable for Game 5 and is expected to suit up.

Tyler Herro has been upgraded to questionable and could play tonight in Game 5, per @ShamsCharania.



(via @ClutchPointsApp)pic.twitter.com/IsfRcpqzuu — Ball Don’t Lie (@Balldontlie) June 12, 2023

Heat at Nuggets NBA Finals Game 5 Odds

Odds for the Heat-Nuggets Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Finals from DraftKings as of 3 p.m. ET Monday, June 12.

A big reason why I’ve been so bullish on Miami’s chances of upsetting Denver was the possible return of Herro. NBA talking heads suggested he would make small impact on the Heat’s chances, which is stupid, frankly.

During the regular season, Herro led Miami in non-garbage time on/off net rating at +7.7, according to CleaningTheGlass.com. The Heat’s effective field goal rate climbed 3.5% when Herro was on the floor.

Heat SG Tyler Herro dunks it on the Houston Rockets at Miami-Dade Arena. (Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Everyone fell in love with Miami’s role players who stepped up in Herro’s absence during this playoff run. Me included. But, Heat guards Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, and Caleb Martin have come back to earth in the finals.

Vincent and Stus combined for 2 points in Game 4 on 1-of-10 shooting. Strus had a 20 offensive rating Friday and Vincent’s was 33. These guys weren’t just normally bad, they were a detriment to Miami.

Furthermore, Jimmy Butler and Heat big Bam Adebayo need help offensively. Butler spends energy defending Nuggets PG Jamal Murray and Bam is tasked with slowing down two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic.

These close-out games get tight and there are fewer possessions. Heat-Nuggets Game 4 played at a snail’s pace and Game 5 should be even slower. Denver beat the T-Wolves by three and Lakers by two in those two clinch games.

BET: Miami Heat +8.5 (-105) at DraftKings, down to +8

