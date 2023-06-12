NBA Finals 2023 Game 5 Props: Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, KCP

Videos by OutKick
It looks like the end of the road for the Miami Heat (1-3). Their season is on the brink as they head back to the Mile High City Monday for Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets (3-1).
After stealing Game 2 in Denver, the Heat lost both Games 3-4 at home. Nikola Jokic has been the best player in this series, which is no surprise. But, his teammate, PG Jamal Murray, has been the second best.
Honestly, player props are the only thing that I’ve gotten right in these NBA Finals. I whiffed betting on Miami’s spread in Games 1 and 4 and hopped onto the Heat’s adjusted series price after they lost the finals opener.
Over Games 3 and 4, I’m 5-1 in player props. My only loss was a bet on Miami big Bam Adebayo‘s 20.5 point prop in Game 4. And only lost by the hook when he only scored 20 points.
NBA Finals Game 5 Player Props
- Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Denver Nuggets SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 7.5 Points
- OVER 7.5 POINTS (-110)
- Under 7.5 points (-120)
I’m using a player prop betting strategy that’s been profitable thus far in the NBA Finals. The OVER for KCP’s point prop is more expensive at Pinnacle Sportsbook while the Under is pricier at the legal U.S. sportsbooks.
This is my “odds cheat-code” angle. Pinnacle is considered the sharpest shop in town since it books the largest sports bets in the world. Well, Pinnacle is trying to steer its whale clientele toward the Under for KCP’s point prop.
However, I have to sprinkle some basketball handicapping angles into this bet for it to make sense. First, KCP is the quintessential “role player” and role players usually perform better at home.
During the regular season, Caldwell-Pope’s true shooting rate was 61.1% (.474/.433/.806) at home compared to 58.5% on the road (.450/.413/.845). He scored eight and 20 points in two games vs. the Heat in the regular season.
KCP has scored fewer than eight points in all four NBA Finals games. But, in the first three rounds of the playoffs, Caldwell-Pope scored eight or more points in 12 of his 15 games this postseason.
BET: Nuggets SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope OVER 7.5 points (-110) at DraftKings
Miami Heat SF Jimmy Butler 26.5 points
- OVER 26.5 POINTS (-110)
- Under 26.5 points (-120)
This is another prop that DraftKings is “off market” on. There are a couple of legal U.S. sportsbooks that list Butler’s point prop at 27.5. Also, Pinnacle makes the OVER for Butler’s point prop more expensive.
It’s clear that Butler is laboring through an ankle injury he sustained in the second round. But, his post-Game 4 press conference gives me confidence that we’ll see Butler’s best NBA Finals performance Monday.
Even though he scored just 25 points in Game 4, Butler had his most efficient offensive performance of the NBA Finals. Butler hit 52.9% of his shots (9-for-17), dished seven assists to just one turnover.
He only made 6-of-9 free throw attempts, which is weird considering Butler shot 85.0% from the foul line during the regular season and 80.6% in these playoffs.
The fact that Butler got to the charity stripe nine times in Game 4 backs up his point in the video that “We don’t have no quit.” Butler has scored 27+ points in 11 of 21 games this postseason including 28 in Game 3 of the finals.
BET: Heat SF Jimmy Butler OVER 26.5 points (-110) at DraftKings
Heat PG Kyle Lowry 9.5 points
- OVER 9.5 POINTS: (+105)
- Under 9.5 points: (-130)
I’m going with the dude sitting next to Butler and agreeing with him during the post-Game 4 press conference. Lowry has scored double digits in two games this series and nine points in each of the other two.
More importantly, Lowry is closing out these games for the Heat. Lowry has played the whole fourth quarter in two games during the finals. He has rested for just 1:42 of the 48:00 fourth-quarter minutes in this series.
Lowry has the second-best offensive rating of any Heat player in the finals. He is behind backup SG Haywood Highsmith in offensive rating who has played just 32 minutes to Lowry’s 111 minutes in the finals.
Plus, Lowry likes to get out in transition, which is where Denver’s defense is vulnerable. He is also one of the biggest floppers in NBA history. Lowry got to the foul line six times in Game 4 and will up the flopping in this must-win if need be.
BET: Heat PG Kyle Lowry OVER 9.5 made points (+100) at DraftKings
