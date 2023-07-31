Mike McDaniel Says Dolphins Got Tyreek Hill’s Approval Before Signing Eli Apple

Videos by OutKick

Tyreek Hill and Eli Apple aren’t buddies. In fact, calling them ‘rivals’ wouldn’t be a stretch given their multi-year back-and-forth both on and off the football field. This wasn’t lost on the Miami Dolphins’ coaching staff and front office when the Fins decided to sign the defensive back last week.

With Jalen Ramsey going down with a knee injury that will keep him sidelined for months, the Dolphins needed depth in the defensive backfield, luckily for them, Apple was still sitting in the free-agent market.

Apple was among the best options out there, but the Dolphins were sure to confirm their most explosive player on the other side of the ball, Hill, was on board with the move.

NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe spoke with head coach Mike McDaniel at training camp shortly after the signing. McDaniel confirmed that it was “just social media trash talk” between Apple and Hill.

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel told me they talked w/ Tyreek Hill before signing Eli Apple. Hill welcomed it & “it’s just social media trash talk.”



McDaniel’s looking forward to 1 on 1s: “Both sides know there will be trash talked if you allow other side to win.”



Interview on NFL+: pic.twitter.com/mWoGXm9orH — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) July 30, 2023

By no means will the trash talk between Tyreek Hill and Eli Apple stop just because they’re wearing the same uniform now. There will be plenty of jawing going on between the two during practice, but a healthy version of smack talk, which will only add intensity to practices and provide an opportunity for both sides to get better.

Hill and Apple will be able to put their differences aside if it means the Miami Dolphins can get off to a hot start this season and solidify themselves as AFC East contenders.

Apple, the 10th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, joins Miami after two seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals in which he picked up 52 solo tackles and two interceptions over the course of 24 games.

