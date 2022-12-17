The Dolphins Packed 1,400 Pounds Of Cold-Weather Clothes For Buffalo, Including Scuba Gear

The Dolphins and Buffalo Bills are set to play in an absolute blizzard Saturday night, and the Fins made sure to pack every single cold-weather item known to man for Highmark Stadium.

Literally.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Dolphins loaded over 1,400 pounds worth of cold-weather clothes to prepare for the Buffalo weather. Fourteen-hundred!

That’s not even the best part.

According to our man Ian, some of the items include capes, thermo gear, snow boots, enough cleats for a village, and … scuba gear!

From @NFLGameDay Kickoff: The #Dolphins will be ready for a snowy, windy game in Buffalo, like most away teams preparing in similar conditions. They have 1,400 pounds worth of trunks of cold weather gear, multiple cleats for every player and capes. Lots of capes. pic.twitter.com/k1R5b0vigj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 17, 2022

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa to wear sewn-in handwarmers for Bills game

Goodness gracious. Seven extra trunks just loaded onto the team plane, and all of them dedicated to cold weather gear.

Three trunks-worth of scuba diving gear, three more for thermo gear, and another dedicated solely to different types of cleats.

And how about Tua Tagovailoa, who apparently had handwarmers sewn into his uniform? Who knew that was a thing.

Dolphins and Mike McDaniel are ready for the Buffalo snow.

“It snows in Alabama, guys,” was a sneaky hilarious line from Tua earlier this week, too.

I mean, he really has no idea what he’s walking into tonight. Pictures of the stadium are already going viral on social media, and the heavy stuff isn’t even supposed to hit until 8 p.m.!

We’re also supposed to get some good ‘thundersnow’ during the game, too. Can’t wait.

Hammer the under.