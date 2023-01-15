Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki does not care what people have to say. He is going to do as he pleases!

The 27-year-old tight end, who threw shade at his own team for a lack of usage earlier in the year, returned to the spotlight during Miami’s AFC Wild Card game against Buffalo on Sunday. On 1st-and-goal late in the first half, backup quarterback Skylar Thompson looked across the middle and fired to the back of the end zone.

There, on the receiving end, was Gesicki. He hauled in his sixth touchdown of the year and proceeded to infuriate his haters by hitting ‘The Griddy’ in celebration.

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 15: Mike Gesicki #88 of the Miami Dolphins celebrates after scoring a touchdown with teammate Jaylen Waddle #17 during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

When Gesicki was being targeted more frequently at the beginning of the season, he had five games with four or more catches and scored four times in that span. Each time, after crossing the goal line, he broke out Justin Jefferson’s signature dance. And each time, he got absolutely roasted.

The outcry against his Griddy got so loud that Gesicki caved to peer pressure and retired the dance.

Gesicki caught just one touchdown from Week 8 to Week 18 and did not do the dance. It was no longer in his repertoire.

That changed Sunday.

Mike Gesicki brought back the Griddy!

Thompson connected with Gesicki for six and cut the game, which saw the home team heavily favored, to two. To the dismay of haters everywhere, out came the Griddy from retirement.

Gesicki either premeditated the return or completely forgot that he was no longer doing the Griddy, because there was absolutely no hesitation— he went right into it!

Keep telling @MikeGesicki to stop Griddying it only makes him Griddy harder 😂



Some people were mad, and others laughed, but Ja’Marr Chase showed some love!

😭😭😭 yo dude be hitting that — Ja’MarrChase (@Real10jayy__) January 15, 2023

Nobody gave the Dolphins a chance on Sunday, but they hung in during the first half. Gesicki’s Griddy was extremely well-deserved.