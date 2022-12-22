Hot Mic Catches Miami Tight End Mike Gesicki Throwing Shade At Dolphins Over Lack Of Usage

Mike Gesicki wants the ball. He made that abundantly clear over the weekend, whether he knew it or not.

Obviously, for a pass-catcher to want to catch passes is nothing out of the ordinary. However, for that desire to come out on a hot mic is certainly uncommon.

Gesicki, who was drafted by Miami in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, was franchise tagged by the organization in early March. With new head coach Mike McDaniel at the helm, playing on the tag was an opportunity for the 27-year-old tight end to prove why he should stick around beyond this season.

Unfortunately, Gesicki has not made much of a case— though it’s not really his fault. The Dolphins have hardly used their top tight end over the last month.

In a loss to Buffalo on Saturday, Gesicki caught one pass for 5 yards. In the three games prior, he did not record a reception.

Gesicki has been targeted 40 times in 2022 with 25 catches for 274 yards and four touchdowns. To make matters worse, he has played 41 snaps in the last three games. Total.

It is completely reasonable for Gesicki to be frustrated and he is.

Bills tight end Dawson Knox was mic’d up Saturday and it led to an awkward exchange that his Miami counterpart likely would have preferred stay private. Gesicki was caught throwing shade at the Dolphins over his practically nonexistent role in recent weeks and lack of long-term contract.

“I’m so happy for you, bro. I’m happy you got paid. I’m happy you’re ballin. I’m happy they’re f—king using you.” — Mike Gesicki to Dawson Knox

Here is the full clip from Mike Gesicki’s exchange with Dawson Knox:

It’s not hard to read between the lines here. Gesicki is jealous that Knox is getting the ball. He wishes that Miami would get him the ball more often.

Can you blame him?