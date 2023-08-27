Miami Dolphins’ Daewood Davis Leaves Hospital After On-Field Scene

Videos by OutKick

Coaches decided to call off Saturday’s preseason matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars after Miami wideout Daewood Davis went down in the fourth quarter with a head and neck injury.

Players gathered around Davis before he was stretchered off the field.

The game was suspended with the Jags up, 31-18, and eight minutes left in the game.

JACKSONVILLE, FL – AUGUST 26: Wide Receiver Daewood Davis #87 of the Miami Dolphins warms up before the start of a preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on January 26, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Jaguars defeated the Dolphins 31 to 18. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)





According to Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, Davis left the hospital on Sunday and returned to the team facility in better spirits. Davis entered the concussion protocol.

“He’s doing better than last night in terms of strength and stuff,” McDaniel said. “Like I said last night, there were certain things that we were worried about that were avoided. … There’s certainly a lot of guys that are very, very, very happy and relieved to see him.”

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa wished Davis well after the injury.

“He’s very well-respected in the locker room,” Tagovailoa said. “He’s a great player, he’s a great teammate. He’s a great person. It just would’ve (been) hard to have gone back out after seeing something like that.”

JACKSONVILLE, FL – AUGUST 26: A general view of the Miami Dolphins team as they show support for their teammate Wide Reciever Daewood Davis #87 as he lays motionless on the field during a preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on January 26, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Jaguars defeated the Dolphins 31 to 18. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)