Miami Hooper Puts Mom On Blast For Not Texting Him Right After Elite Eight Win

Miami men’s basketball is headed to the Final Four for the first time in program history. The Hurricanes came back from a 13-point deficit with 13 minutes and 29 seconds left to take down the No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns and advance to the NCAA Tournament semifinal.

These are the moments. pic.twitter.com/SCd1OLm1O6 — Canes Men’s Basketball (@CanesHoops) March 27, 2023

As players went back to the locker room after the win, they were greeted by all kinds of correspondence from friends and family. Texts, direct messages and Snapchats inundated their phones, and social media was popping off.

However, upon arrival to his phone, fourth-year junior Harlond Beverly was surprised by the people who reached out— rather, one person who didn’t. His mom, Rebecca, hadn’t texted him yet!

Beverly, who played eight minutes against Texas, secured one rebound in the Elite Eight. He was on the court, though not in a particularly significant role. Regardless of whether he played the entire game, or no minutes at all, Beverly fully expected his mom to blow up his phone.

Miami posted the final score graphic at 7:29 p.m. ET.

MIAMI TAKES DOWN TEXAS TO GO TO THE FINAL FOUR FOR THE FIRST TIME IN PROGRAM HISTORY pic.twitter.com/7MyXAyzvMN — Canes Men’s Basketball (@CanesHoops) March 26, 2023

Head coach Jim Larrañaga cut down the net at 7:54 p.m. ET. That was the last step before heading back to the locker room. The on-court celebration wrapped up shortly thereafter.

Jim Larrañaga a veteran at cutting down the net. #Canes pic.twitter.com/n1EPaOmjLt — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) March 26, 2023

At 8:11 p.m. ET, nearly 45 minutes since the game went final, Beverly put his mom on blast. Whether he knew it or not, the March Madness social team caught him telling his teammates that his mother was yet to shoot him a note.

Surely, Beverly didn’t mean to expose his mom like that. His mom was probably too busy celebrating the win herself, and thought that she was doing the right thing by holding off on her text. She probably didn’t want to blow up his phone, as she knew everyone else would be doing the same thing.

Still, though, Beverly was baffled by the lack of text. Oops!