Miami Baseball Serves WILD Milkshakes At NCAA Regional, Sells Out Of Maine-Themed Lobster Tail

The Miami Hurricanes were selected as one of the 16 Regional hosts for the NCAA Baseball Tournament this weekend. As they welcome three schools from three different parts of the country, the school offers some very unique concessions.

Although fans flock to Mark Light Field at Alex Rodriguez Park for the baseball, they also swing by for milkshakes. Yes, really.

For nearly four decades, Mitch Freeman and his family have owned and operated ‘Mark Light Shake.’ The stand draws lines from before the first pitch is thrown all the way until the final out is recorded. It’s a bucket list destination.

The menu started out small in 1986 with just five milkshake flavors, soft serve ice cream, hot fudge and strawberry sundaes, and frozen yogurt.

Today, 38 years later, the menu is massive. It offers 12 classic shakes from chocolate and vanilla to mocha and orange freeze. It also offers 16 ‘Named Shakes,’ including a vanilla shake with fudge and marshmallow, a raspberry shake with hot fudge, and chocolate mint.

And then it gets crazy with some ‘Super Shakes,’ including apple pie, jelly donut and red velvet. They all sound and look delicious.

Mark Light Milkshakes

Every weekend, Mark Light Shake also offers a ‘Flavor of the Week.’ It could be Margarity.

It could be corned beef and cabbage for St. Patrick’s Day.

It could be bourbon and mint for the Kentucky Derby.

Or, like this weekend, there could be three!

As Miami hosts Maine, Louisiana, and Texas for the NCAA Tournament Regional, Mark Light whipped up three school-specific specials. He does it every time that the Hurricanes host and they are always wild!

Miami’s milkshakes are next-level.

Here is what Mark Light Shake is offering for the Regional in 2023:

The Texas shake consists of vanilla ice cream, brisket, and barbecue sauce. Once that is mixed, it is topped with cornbread, more brisket, and more barbecue sauce.

And then there’s the Maine shake, which sold out on Saturday!

If you want to get some lobster tail in your milkshake, you better get to the stadium early!