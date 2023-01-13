Decimated Lakers Roster Hosting Meyers Leonard, Who Was Booted From The NBA Over Anti-Semitic Slur, For Workout

The Los Angeles Lakers are reaching so far down the free-agent bin that they’re giving former Portland Trail Blazers and Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard a tryout on Friday, according to The Athletic‘s Shams Charania.

Leonard has been out of the NBA since 2021 after uttering an anti-Semitic slur while playing video games on a live stream.

“F***ing cowards. Don’t f***ing snipe me, you f***ing k*** b****,” Leonard said before stepping away from the live stream moments later in an abrupt interruption.

Just Scrap The Season Already

With LeBron James closely connected to general manager Rob Pelinka’s activity on the free-agency scene, it’s a surprise that LA would consider bringing Leonard on board. Then again, with their current options at the 5 limited to a young Thomas Bryant, Wenyen Gabriel and LBJ himself, they may chalk the move up to desperation.

At the time, Leonard was banned from all Heat activities for a week and fined $50,000 for the slur. He was also required to meet with Jewish community members and the Anti-Defamation League.

In his apology, Leonard stated that he did not understand the meaning of the slur but regretted using it.

The former 11th-overall draft pick has also suffered injuries since his controversial moment, receiving both shoulder and ankle surgeries, which may have contributed to his time away from the court.

Miami used Leonard as trade fodder to ship him to Oklahoma City in a trade for Trevor Ariza, but he never registered a single minute of action.

As the Lakers wait on the frequently injured Anthony Davis to return in a matter of weeks or a month from a foot injury, Los Angeles must look at all options if they intend on crawling their way out of the 12th seed in the Western Conference. But at this point, the season seems like a lost cause.

The Lakers may have a contingency plan in mind, hosting veteran big man DeMarcus Cousins on Friday as well.

