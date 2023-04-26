Meyers Leonard Responds To Claim He Cheered For The Wrong Team

Videos by OutKick

Meyers Leonard wants people to know he definitely WAS NOT cheering for the Miami Heat during the NBA playoffs.

Leonard, who once was a member of the Heat, plays reserve minutes for the Bucks, and during game four of the playoff series against the Heat, it appeared like he celebrated after Miami hit a three.

The video definitely doesn’t look good. You can see Leonard stand up and flash his arms resembling what guys do after drilling a triple.

However, he said it’s all a huge misunderstanding.

Meyers Leonard forgot he didn’t play for Miami anymore 😭pic.twitter.com/94tV5WqDso — Mink Flow (@currypistonn) April 25, 2023

Leonard tweeted Tuesday night to “stop this narrative” that he was cheering for the Heat. He claimed he “was signaling for a ’33′” in order to push for a two for one at the end of the quarter.

While it seems like an interesting excuse, if you rewatch the video, he does flash his fingers in a way that could be “33.”

Lol. Let’s just go ahead and stop this narrative. I was signaling for a “33” to our team. It’s a 2 for 1 situation to finish the quarter. https://t.co/6NkUdI5OID — Meyers Leonard (@MeyersLeonard) April 26, 2023

No need to drag Meyers Leonard.

Sometimes, people like to shoot first on the internet and ask questions later. It’s a tale as old as time online.

Things get taken out of context or you don’t get the full picture, and instead of waiting for full information, it’s off to the races.

Meyers Leonard denies cheering for the Heat. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

However, things aren’t always as they appear. For the sake of argument, let’s assume Leonard is just spin zoning the situation. It’s still not a huge deal.

He used to play for the Heat until they cut him following an anti-Semitic comment on a video game stream. People zone out, and he could have simply forgotten who is signing his checks these days.

Of course, his explanation also seems very on-point. No need for the outrage crowd on this one. Seems like it was most likely a huge misunderstanding online and nothing more.

Meyers Leonard denies cheering for the Heat. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/currypistonn/status/1650895800103321609)

Do you think he accidentally cheered for the Heat or do you buy the explanation? Let us know in the comments below.