Mexico Fan Punches TV, Returns With Knife To Finish The Job After Team Gets Eliminated From World Cup

Despite beating Saudi Arabia 2-1 in its final group-stage game on Wednesday, Mexico was eliminated from the World Cup. One fan of the Mexican national team did not take the result well and took out all of his frustration on a TV.

Video first shows the die-hard fan punching and slapping the television screen into oblivion. He then turns around with tears in his eyes and comes back in the frame with a rather large knife and STABS the TV.

CANTAAA Y NO LLOREEES 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/OZLPPfE8Vl — Federico SN (@feder1coSN) November 30, 2022

As sports fans, we’ve all probably wanted to destroy our TVs after heartbreaking losses. Some of you out there have probably destroyed a TV in their day after having one too many cold ones watching your team lose.

Stabbing a TV with a knife, though, that’s a little different.

Soccer fans are a passionate, wild group.

Disappointed Mexico fans look on as the men’s national team gets eliminated from the World Cup in Qatar. (Getty Images)

Argentina and Poland were to the two teams to advance out of Mexico’s Group C in Qatar. Poland and Mexico drew 0-0 in their opening game of the tournament, but Poland advances as the No. 2 team in the group thanks to having a better goal differential than the Mexican side.

Mexico had advanced out of the group stage in each of the last seven World Cups dating back to 1994. El Tri’s best finish in the World Cup is advancing to the quarter-finals, which it did in 1970 and 1986.

The United States, Mexico’s biggest rival, advanced out of the group stage and takes on the Netherlands on Saturday.