WATCH: Mexico City Soccer Match Halted After Massive, Brutal Fight

WARNING: Graphic Content

A Liga MX match in Mexico City between Queretaro and Atlas gave way to a massive brawl between fans that went from the seats to the field.

The venue, Estadio Corregidora, welcomed Atlas — reigning Liga MX champions — for their away match against Queretaro.

The brawl sprung about an hour into the contest as Atlas held a 1-0 lead over Queretaro.

Both teams were escorted off the field and the match was suspended as tempers began to flare in the stands.

WATCH:

This game in #Queretaro vs #atlas is the craziest soccer riot I’ve ever seen on live TV. #LigaMX Queretaro fans decided to bum rush the field and just beat up everyone wearing an atlas shirt in the whole stadium. Women and children fleeing in panic. pic.twitter.com/DDHlQSKuF9 — facundo segundo (@felixthemichael) March 6, 2022

All this was a set up Ambushed By Queretaro Supporters, securities & local police. If Atlas was locked in in their Supporters Section why they went all the way there & provoke Atlas. Security help to unlock everything so this could happen pic.twitter.com/Bd2yY5bqck — El Del Gorrito🎩 (@mandomendez99) March 6, 2022

As of current reporting, there is no official number of fatalities stemming from the event. Footage and images showed several people in critical condition. Authorities responding to the event stated that 26 people were injured. Three fans were lethally injured, according to The New York Times.

More graphic footage from the scene showed fans getting bloodily beaten, others getting hit in the back of the head with chairs and several men getting pummeled and dragged across the floor as they lay nude.

Police responding to the scene are reportedly looking for the security guards working the venue that allowed opposing fan bases to clash after unlocking a gate that temporarily kept the two sides at bay.

Liga MX President Mikel Arriola commented on the unruly fan behavior on Saturday.

“Unacceptable and unfortunate violence at the Estadio Corregidora in Queretaro,” Arriola said. “Those responsible for the lack of security in the stadium will be punished in an exemplary manner. The safety of our players and fans is a priority.”

He added, “The match will not be resumed for the protection of everyone’s safety.”

