Mexican Weather Girl Yanet Garcia Creates Her Own Rules, Kentucky Dad Shows How To Bong A Beer & Fade LeBron’s NFL Picks

Videos by OutKick

‘Do Hard Things’ — The John Bell Adaptive Golf Edition

This morning, let’s talk about the fifth member of the text group — there’s myself, Diesel, Millennial Chris B. in Bowling Green and Canoe Kirk — who happens to be One Leg Bell, one of America’s top adaptive golf talents and tournament organizers who travels the United States promoting the sport to those who have physical challenges.

I’ve lost track of all the big-time golf this guy has played on one leg. The text group doesn’t even bother trying to keep track of where he’s playing on a weekly basis because it could be anywhere from California to the Carolinas.

Monday, JB was in some real trouble during a Florida State Golf Association tournament at Innisbrook where he found himself against the face of a bunker with one leg that bends the way he needs it to bend in order to hit his shot.

Did JB tap the ball backward so he’d have a shot without stressing his body? Hell no he didn’t because these guys have true golf integrity.

He stuck that prosthetic leg out, got his balance, and put his Callaway club (he’s #sponsored by Callaway…about twice a year JB will dump a huge supply of Callaway and other gear on the text group) on the ball.

“I didn’t fall but I was buried in the face of that bunker and got it out,” JB reported to the text group this morning.

And then he went on to shoot a 75 after starting his round with back-to-back doubles. Now we have ourselves a battle heading into round two with JB trailing Eli Villanueva of Fayetteville, NC by a stroke.

Villanueva finished 14th at the U.S. Adaptive Open in July at Pinehurst.

If you’re an adaptive golfer who wants to ask questions or connect with those within the adaptive golf world — they’re always looking for volunteers to help run these tourneys — JB is the guy to talk with. Like I said, he’s one of the really good guys in the world.

I’ll connect you.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

How much are you really taking home after winning the Powerball?

The lump-sum payout for the next drawing will be in the neighborhood of $551.7 million BEFORE federal withholding taxes of 24% and additional federal taxes that max out at 37% BEFORE state taxes, if applicable.

Here in Ohio, I’d be looking at a final take-home sum of $325,595,215 in cash. If I took payments, It would be $23,641,045 in cash, on average, for 30 years, for a grand total of $709,231,350.

It would be like being a worthless 8th man in the NBA for 30 years.

Don’t give up on your Bengals

• Galen in JCTN writes:

Long time since I have checked in, but I have not missed a column…not one!

Reading the Monday SC I detected a hint of negativity to start the week concerning your Bengals, Collinsworth and his takes on Swifties, Riverboat Ron, and Mac Jones.

We are all on hyper now that it is football season, but you advise us retirees to get off Facebook to avoid cursing at our computer and making our lives miserable.

I felt like your Monday SC intro was Zuckerberg-edited. Joe, it is a marathon, not a sprint…a crockpot, not an InstaPot.

Don’t give up on your Bengals (don’t know where that game came from the Titans) and we’ll see how the TayKel drama plays out. But in the meantime, don’t focus on the negative (like FB) and soldier through the tough times like us Vol fans have.

On the subject of fandom, I have to say if you are a fan then you are always a fan. Saw my first live Tennessee game on my 11th birthday with my father. We listened to games together starting in 1966 and formed an unbreakable bond.

Joe, I cannot tell you what the daily column means to me at 66 yo. One day of negative intros beats one year of FB BS!!

Thanks for trying to keep America sane!

I know you guys are susceptible to a heartfelt moment…don’t tear up

Don’t have the whole story on this video but this was recorded by a LSU fan after the last play. The LSU could have acted a fool but instead decided to record this moment for a Ole Miss Fan father and son in which they will never forget. Shoutout to the LSU fan for doing this pic.twitter.com/ECOfVP2YA1 — Ole Miss (@OleMissEmpire) October 3, 2023

How did you pick teams to root for? Were you given a choice? Did you go against your father’s wishes?

• Adam in Manhattan, Kansas writes:

My question is how do you justify picking your teams to follow? Is it only by where you live, favorite player, or something else? The reason I ask, and I am sure to get roasted for this. My favorite baseball team is Boston Red Sox started with the Mike Greenwell and Roger Clemens days. My favorite football team is the Pittsburgh Steelers, was born there during their 70’s Super Bowls.

Spent most my life living in Kansas around Royals, Chiefs, and Broncos fans.

Only after becoming an adult did I realize there is Steelers Nation, and Red Sox Nation! Meaning, two of the biggest bandwagon fan bases in all of sports. Felt too late to change at that point. Do love my K-state Wildcats, so feel like that provides some balance in fan bases and not winning. What does Screencaps Nation think about how you should go about choosing your fandom?? As always thank you for this amazing group.

Kinsey:

How did you pick which teams to root for? Did you pick a favorite team just to drive your father nuts?

My answer: Since I was born in Dayton, Ohio, my favorite teams were pretty much chosen at birth. My great-grandmother was a member of the Rosie Reds fan group, which traveled all over the U.S. following the Reds. My father became a Bengals fan after Paul Brown moved to Cincinnati. My dad, who grew up a Browns fan because that’s all there was, supported Paul Brown so much that he became a Bengals fan. Then, during my formative years, Boomer and Ickey Woods were lighting up the AFC Central.

It wasn’t long before I learned what real pain felt like as the Bengals tortured me for like 25 years.

However, as my great-aunt likes to remind me, there’s a photo of me at about four years old wearing a Steelers shirt in an Olan Mills photo. The only explanation I can think of is that the shirt was a hand-me-down and for some reason, I was told to wear the shirt for the photo.

I was a Michael Jordan/Bulls fan because of WGN. The Cavs weren’t on TV in SW Ohio.

Finally, the NHL didn’t exist in Ohio in those days. I never followed a team growing up.

Moral victories in sports

• Joey P. asks:

What is your feeling on “moral victories” in sports? With rare exceptions, I’m against them. They are just one step removed from “participation trophies.”

Kinsey:

I can’t think of a single moral victory my teams have ever experienced. Super Bowl losses aren’t moral victories. The Reds being in contention for an expanded playoffs spot into the final weekend of the season isn’t a moral victory, even though that team looked like a 100-loss roster.

“Welp, we almost made the playoffs, what a season!” is rat poison. It tells owners they’ll make their money without pushing forward to be a championship organization.

You know which franchise doesn’t believe in moral victories? The St. Louis Cardinals, who finished in last place in the division this season. The last time that happened? 1990.

33 years!

The Reds have won the division just five times in that span.

The Cardinals front office, the fans, and the players expect excellence, not barely finishing .500 so the fans can feel good about almost being good enough to make the playoffs.

That’s it this morning. There are two more days of mid-80s temps to go before the latte drinkers get their wish for temps in the low 60s. I’m going to soak this up as best I can before the weather changes.

Let’s have a great day.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :

that just beat LSU feeling pic.twitter.com/7eeJjMSgV9 — ☆ charley ann nix ☆ (@charleyannnix) October 1, 2023

The wheels are turning… 😂

(Video: emilysweeney79/TikTok) pic.twitter.com/WGkJKP2l18 — that SEC podcast (@thatSECpodcast) October 1, 2023

It's time for #LSU to be fiscally irresponsible! pic.twitter.com/U3AgZ3ThcW — Message Board Geniuses (@BoardGeniuses) October 2, 2023

Cfb is king 👑 pic.twitter.com/KBiN7GsWzo — Matt Cromwell (@MattCromwel) October 2, 2023

Don’t lose at fantasy football pic.twitter.com/heJQSin5aL — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) October 1, 2023

Imagine you're a 5-star HS football recruit. But, instead of joining a Top 5 program, you join the Air Force Academy and win the Outland Trophy.



Then, instead of going right to the NFL, you fly 45 successful A-10 combat missions. THEN win 3 Super Bowls…



This is the true… pic.twitter.com/qoyLWxKkXG — Jon Finkel (@Jon_Finkel) October 2, 2023

Final sale price on this 1965 Topps #122 Joe Namath Rookie Card – PSA NM-MT+ 8.5: $207,400



An all-time record for this card in PSA 8.5. 🏈 pic.twitter.com/n2x19cku4t — Goldin (@GoldinCo) October 2, 2023

The 12 teams that made the MLB playoffs this year – where they are geographically pic.twitter.com/n1Szay7wuH — Jay Cuda (@JayCuda) October 2, 2023

Terry Funk has been immortalized with his own mural in Amarillo Texas. #TerryTuesday #TerryEveryday pic.twitter.com/CrMOatvOyy — IANdrew Dice Clay (@IANdrewTheGiant) October 2, 2023

For #zgwmansionmondays here’s a fun 7,500 sq ft home made from lime stucco and solid fieldstone in Pine Plains, NY that is set on 127 acres and features a 26’ high ceiling in the living room.



Currently listed for $25,000,000 pic.twitter.com/5jXrGGEGNB — Zillow Gone Wild 🏡 (@zillowgonewild) October 2, 2023

Beck fell asleep on the back yard 🚜 pic.twitter.com/Inlqc6Zd9T — Troy Black (@TroyBlack_) October 1, 2023