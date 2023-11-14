Mexican Weather Girl Martha Briano Dethrones Yanet, Bills Fans Fighting Each Other & 1983 Civic Sells For Huge Money

Videos by OutKick

The Christmas stuff must go up this week: my column

For the first time in my life since having kids, I’ve created a Christmas season war plan and it reads very specifically that the big Christmas decorations MUST go up this week.

IT’S A MUST.

What’s the rush?

For those of us guys who could sneak in a late-fall weekend round of golf due to global warming, this plan is a must.

The weather is great this week. The weather won’t be great starting Thanksgiving weekend. The boxes are out of the attic. It’s go-time because those bins are taking a hike into a dark room as soon as humanly possible. Upcoming weekends are packed with football and the stakes keep getting bigger and bigger. I can’t be on a ladder Saturday as Gus Johnson is making Michigan-Maryland sound like it’s Super Bowl LVIII. I need to be hunkered down enjoying one of the final full college football Saturdays. The same goes for Sunday. ‘Respect Thanksgiving!’ — I will. The lights won’t go on until Black Friday. I made a pledge to myself to limit the drama around the holidays. The last thing I want is for a tree-lighting ceremony on conference championship weekend. I might want to catch the MAC Championship in Detroit with the boys.

I already told the Kinsey crew that the Christmas tree goes up this week. I don’t care if our house ends up being called out on the local Facebook page. Like Jerry Glanville, I have a football life to live in late November and early December.

Readers react to Crockpot ribs

The minute I saw a Bills fan making ribs in a Crockpot is the minute I knew big BBQ guy Guy G. in western New York would be fired up, especially when the Bills were on Monday Night Football.

• Guy G. wrote this email less than an hour after Monday Screencaps was published:

Big Bills guy, just south of Orchard Park, and Highmark Stadium. How can you push the idea of ribs cooked in a Crock Pot?! This is not indicative of Bills fans, and certainly no way make ribs! I am a few weeks away from making another set, as the Bills will face the Chiefs in a few weeks.

Would you put a brisket in a Crock Pot?! Would you even make pastrami without putting it into the smoker or kamado? What kind of maniac can’t put a set of ribs onto the gas grill? Put them on anything else that isn’t inside the house. BBQ is about the outdoors. BBQ is about being social, and having a (20) beer while watching smoke roll out your stacks. Its about showing your patience and willingness to let things slow down.



Ribs take 6 hours, plus 18 hours of prep/marinating. Rushing BBQ is not endorsed by me, Bills Mafia, or any sane person cooking meats. Hot and fast may be okay elsewhere in the house, but it is absolutely not ok in BBQ!



I have a pizza week next week, but then get on a roll again. I’m going to smoke meat for cheesesteaks, ribs and brisket of course, and even smoke fish, to have tacos against the Chargers. My (too dry, not enough cheese) chili wasn’t made in a slow cooker either. Low, slow and carefully watched over fire to get my chili right! Now that I’m all fired up, I’m going to smoke wings AND pizza next week too!

• JD in Wichita says:

Any guy who is making crockpot ribs is likely:

A communist Hates sunrise photos Hates sunset photos Watches the Chiefs only to get a glimpse of Taylor

• Alex R. checks in:

Crock pot ribs have their place, you slow cook a rack of country ribs they will turn out nice and tender and then you slather them with BBQ sauce. Its like the ribs at Tony Romas (Did you know that place is still open? I had to google them and was a bit surprised).

The main issue is when you try to present them as smoked or BBQ’d ribs. This is a shot at those who spend the time truly smoking ribs and is 100% a different product.

Don’t be ashamed of what you make but also don’t try to say it is what it ain’t.

• Kevin in Naples, FL writes:

We’ve found that cooking ribs in the crockpot works out great. We’ve done it a couple times that way and the ribs aren’t dry at all. They fall off the bone and are flavorful.

• Kevin Gibsonia is a Bills fan. He had to write in on a fellow Bills fan making Crockpot ribs:

Taking a half day today, making the 3-hour drive to Orchard Park for the BIlls game. Will be back in the office at 8am tomorrow (don’t know if that’s do hard things or do dumb things).

The thought of slow cooker ribs sounds horrible – I could be wrong but it sounds like it would be a pile of mush. Go Bills.

Kinsey:

How do you think Kevin is feeling today after that Bills performance? Woof. In 2021, Josh Allen signed a contract extension that’s paying him $43 million a season over six years.

In other words, if he can’t figure it out, this franchise is toast. If you think Bills fans drink to numb the pain now, you ain’t seen anything if this really goes south.

Put Vietnam on your travel to-do list

• James C. writes:

Just a quick note from this past weekend in Ha Long Bay, Vietnam. If this country doesn’t become the hot travel destination in the next couple of years something is wrong.

With the exchange rate it is insanely inexpensive. More westernized than you would think. English is being taught in school, so most under 40yo speak some English communication is not a problem.

Food is fresh, clean and healthy. And finally the sunrise and set on the bay. James in philly by way of Detroit. Go Lions!

Hot holiday item in Michigan — the cheetah hat

• Green writes:

I love a bad pun more than most but is this not the perfect product (and name) of 2023?

In Xichigan’s own team shop! Was this whole scandal an inside job after all?

No question Harbaugh should be wearing this to his hearing.

The Amazon truck stuck in Houston and Michigan using a paper clip from Monday Screencaps

• Lions fan Anonymous was on one Monday morning:

Oh boy – don’t know why but I feel very strongly about two things in this morning’s SC edition.

1. In Houston an Amazon van had to wait 5 hours for a tow truck? It didn’t need a tow, right? Just help getting out of the muck or whatever it was stuck in it sounds like. I keep a tow strap in my Suburban and have pulled quite a few people out of tight spots. Snow here in east TN usually results in poor decisions by people who think their Rav 4 or Kia Sportage or whatever fwd crossover is an SUV and not just a grocery getter wearing bigger shoes. I can’t believe the Amazon driver couldn’t flag down a truck bro in Texas who would have gladly helped yank them out of there in about 4 minutes. Then again, I’m sure the Amazon driver has been programmed that truck bros are the KKK and a threat to our democracy and could not accept assistance from someone.

If I was driving by in my Suburban with the tow strap I wouldn’t hesitate to help. That’s how things are in rural/small town TN. But the libs and most of the media make fun of us, call us rednecks, uneducated, etc. The funny thing is, I can’t remember the last time I saw someone sh!tting on the sidewalk, hearing about a carjacking, or looting. Sure we have our problems, but being weak, being soft, being victims is not one of them. Then again, we don’t elect weak, woke-virus-minded people to our city/county positions. BTW, TN is closed for all the libtards escaping the hellholes they created only to vote for the same types that created their former hellholes. But unfortunately Nashville is probably lost already thanks to the Cali flood. The small towns are going to be a lot harder for them to take over.

2. James S. slamming Michigan engineering – A solution for the problem already existed so why develop something else that will take more time and money that will function the same as the solution that was used? James S. is why us people in the finance department butt heads with the engineers all the time. They want a budget of $1.5M to develop, test, and then revise and retest the revision that will have ZERO performance improvement over what is already available from the office supply closet. Plus every 6 months they tell you they need 6 more months and more money. Sorry James S, budget request denied!

A man, his dog and a sunset

• Tom M. writes:

Brady enjoying sunset at Doctor’s Lake, Fleming Island FL.

Advice for Jim M. who had screws put into his back

• Matt in Whitestown, Indiana writes:

I had the exact same procedure done 10 years ago. He didn’t mention his age, but for reference I was 39 when I had mine done. So here’s my advice:

1) Keep up on the pain medication. You may think you’re feeling better, but you really want to stay ahead of the pain.

2) Buy pudding. That may sound weird, but the surgery killed my appetite and since you should eat before taking pain meds, it was about the only thing I ate for 3 weeks.

3) MOST IMPORTANT: Buy stool softener. Even using it, going to the bathroom is going to be a chore for the next few weeks.

• Vernon says:

Jim H is a whiney boy. That’s hardly bigger than a scratch.

Now THIS is a back surgery!

Kinsey:

I have no idea what I’m looking at, but it looks extensive!

You guys fight this out amongst yourselves. I’m going to prepare for more Crockpot rib emails.

‘Carefree Arizona’

• Bob R. writes:

Let the will of the people be heard! More sunsets and sunrises!

The western sky

• Sean C. in Granger, IN, one of the Screencaps greats, stops by:

I’ve been seeing the sunrise/sunset debate on SC the last week or so. In the past, I’ve tried to capture some cool moments of nature; sunrises and sunsets being among them.

As a side note, another fantastic moment in nature to capture are rainbows. I feel like I can’t enjoy them anymore because gay people have a monopoly on it, to use as their logo. I’m still a little upset about that.

The first pic is a sunrise on a cold and cloudy winter morning last year. The way it illuminates the clouds was pretty cool.

The second pic was of a sunset a few years ago off a cruise ship in the middle of the Caribbean.

I’m not sure why, but I find the sunsets into the western sky preferable.

Screencaps is suddenly really starting to build an audience on Lake Huron, the forgotten Great Lake

• Laura L. writes:

I’m going to add a small addition the the sunset/sunrise photos! There must be some rainbow pictures out there. Both of these were taken from the deck of our cousin’s place on Lake Huron.

Thanks for giving us a place.

Kinsey:

Last week, we heard from Matt in Oscoda, MI where I actually vacationed with my family in 2022 and now we have Laura L. checking in from the shores of Lake Huron. It pains me to start referencing some of these areas because they haven’t been infiltrated by outside investor money and you can still suck down beers in tiny towns that haven’t been Instagram’d by women wearing Coachella hats like Lake Michigan.

I promise Matt and Laura that I will keep it down about this hidden gem of an area.

By the way, if you want your kids to prove they’re tough, tell them you’re going to a Lake Huron beach. Let’s just say the water is…refreshing. One time swimming in those waters and they’ll be battle-tested.

Those final rays of light across the Pacific

• Keith W., a TNML veteran, writes:

Took the family to California/Legoland and we caught a sunset from a bluff by our motel. I thought about Screencaps when taking the photo so I had to send it in. There is something about watching the sun dropping below the Pacific Ocean horizon that is undeniably awesome.

Kinsey:

I have no choice but to post that one, Todd Z.

Keith literally said he was thinking of Screencaps when he snapped the photo. I’m contractually obligated to post such photos. It was straight from Keith’s soul.

Todd Z. finds more supporters for his fight against #TeamSunrise and #TeamSunset

• Luey in Grimsley, TN says:

Long-time reader, first-time emailer. Sorry to break it to you and the other 85% but Todd Z. is right.

Unless the sunrise is coming up over Emily Elizabeth’s boobs or the sunset is going down over the same boobs, I’ve got no interest in seeing anyone’s photos of sunrises/sunsets.

And quite frankly I’m disappointed/disgusted that any heterosexual male would disagree with me. Our country has fallen, and we can’t get up!

TNMLers trading beers

• Adam and Bill L. have been trading beer through the mail (I refuse to give up my emails to the Postal Service Inspector!) and now Adam is ready to give a review:

Hi, Commish of the world’s foremost mowing league.

Just a quick review of the TNML brewer of the year.

This highest honor must forever be known as The Bill Husker Hophead TNML Brewer of the Year award.@luhmanbrewingco

His Oktoberfest beer: 5/5 stars. October in Nebraska was full of Winning, and great beer.

Favorite Sports Movies

• Chad always has a question for the readers:

I hope you are doing well. I was just curious if you have a favorite sports movie.

This is once of my favorite genre of films, so I don’t just have 1 fave. To name just a few; “Rudy” (1993), “Major League” (1989); It’s sequels were decent as well, “The Bad News Bears” (1976), “Little Big League” (1994); Surprising solid despite it’s absurd premise, “We Are Marshall” (2006), “Moneyball” (2011), etc. Thanks again for your time.

Kinsey:

Over the summer, I rewatched Bull Durham for the first time in probably 20 years and I was pleasantly surprised to see how well it has held up 35 years later. Keep this in mind: Bull Durham hasn’t been canceled by the wokes. The weirdos haven’t found a single thing about the movie based on modern themes to crush the movie. It still gets a 97% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

That tells me all I need to know after 35 years.

For my fellow Bengals fans

Pain.

#Bengals at Ravens Thursday night.

Here is a list of teams ranked by worst winning percentages in road primetime games since 2013: pic.twitter.com/DaO2qXlaP3 — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) November 13, 2023

That’s it. Like Anonymous Lions Fan, you should be good and fired up for another day of life.

Operation Kinsey Christmas goes into effect tonight. Good luck to those of you who are following a similar war plan. Let’s get after it.

Have a great day of work!

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Numbers from :

The only other time in NFL history that a halftime score was 15-8 was in Week 1 of 1961 between the Broncos (15) and Bills (8). https://t.co/6ZroMcQ21S — Greg Harvey (@BetweenTheNums) November 14, 2023

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :

This season is turning ugly in Buffalo on and off the field. Now fans are fighting in the stands. Not good, Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/WsCMSTtIft — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) November 14, 2023

Is Saudi Arabia secretly taking over Power 5 College Football? pic.twitter.com/2oSSu8QZo2 — Message Board Geniuses (@BoardGeniuses) November 13, 2023

he's back pic.twitter.com/7vM11iFZXI — No Context College Basketball (@ContextFreeCBB) November 14, 2023

Lmao Purdue Pete speaks for all of us in ChiTown pic.twitter.com/sPrYiP8N6m — Robbie Hummel (@RobbieHummel) November 14, 2023

In 1983, Bruce Boccia made an attempt to tie the world record for high dive at Sea World in San Diego. You can see him here, attempting to jump from a height of 172 ft (52.4 m). The woman on the left is his mom, watching nervously. pic.twitter.com/769pSdimYJ — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) November 13, 2023

Follow up from questions re: Mar Del Plata Casino (Argentina)

Roulette: 50-cent min

Blackjack: $2 min

Craps: $2 min

Old/classic looking casino right on the Atlantic Ocean. Felt very safe in casino & around town🍺 https://t.co/aLdeEPda6P pic.twitter.com/zI5CWKsGKg — Tommy Lorenzo (@sportsbooktom) November 14, 2023

These are the kinds of potholes that make you pat the dash and apologize to your car pic.twitter.com/1P9xCWoikx — Midwest vs. Everybody (@midwestern_ope) November 14, 2023

Hot Pursuit



This 2002 Chevrolet Camaro coupe was optioned with the B4C Special Service Package when new, which specified a 5.7-liter LS1 V8 mated to a four-speed automatic and 3.23:1 Torsen LSD Showing 109k miles, it's listed now with no reserve on BaT: https://t.co/5rfPZWFszr pic.twitter.com/AWbl1ocrux — Bring a Trailer (@Bringatrailer) November 14, 2023

Sold: 1983 Honda Civic Hatchback 4-Speed for $30,000. https://t.co/AJWPfrFLWo pic.twitter.com/0wfMu8Svrk — Bring a Trailer (@Bringatrailer) November 13, 2023

🔥 Moose munchin on some snowy trees. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/O7FotlDzp8 — NatureIsAmazing (@OurNatureRocks) November 12, 2023

Newsom Deploys Giant Can Of Febreze To Neutralize San Francisco Poo Smell https://t.co/5imvrwneuZ pic.twitter.com/aCxqqqw18O — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 13, 2023

Smugglers continue to invent new ways to smuggle narcotics in the mail. On Nov 11 an examination of jackets from Chile by Louisville CBP yielded a white crystalline substance hidden w/i the lining of the jackets, which was positive for cocaine. The jackets were headed to Bangkok. pic.twitter.com/O5dW2c0FLV — CBP Chicago (@CBPChicago) November 13, 2023

“Day Care” means something different in Las Vegas @VitalVegas pic.twitter.com/iLLDb6Y0ts — Jedi Rich (@jedirich_) November 13, 2023

Kick off those boots and kick back into The Cowboy Suite – the newest themed suite. Experience the rustic charm of the wild west with all the creature comforts you expect in Vegas, all in a cozy western-themed modern day bunk house 🤠



Call 702-732-5631 to book the suite! pic.twitter.com/zzKMU2YAsr — Westgate Las Vegas (@WestgateVegas) November 13, 2023

That's a groom's cake! This lady is one of the greatest artists of our time. (sugarbelle.sweets/IG) pic.twitter.com/ZlNXI4cGzE — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) November 13, 2023