Mets Will Offer Cheap Tickets To College Students, But What About The Rest Of Us?

Videos by OutKick

It’s getting pretty expensive to enjoy America’s pastime. But at least the New York Mets are making an effort.

The Mets announced Thursday they are working on a $15 price point ticket plan for college students.

The idea is to “really go after a group that has been priced out of Major League Baseball consistently.”

The Mets are working on a "$15 price point" ticket plan for college students: pic.twitter.com/ZecWFPdFfL — SNY (@SNYtv) March 23, 2023

Steve Cohen — a New York-based hedge fund millionaire — purchased a majority stake in the Mets in 2020. And since taking ownership, Cohen has spent money like it flows freely down the Hudson River.

The club is spending $370 million on its players this year, making their payroll one of the highest in Major League Baseball.

They also recently announced plans for an exclusive, 100-seat speakeasy, called the Cadillac Club at Payson’s, beyond the right field fence. And for the low, low price of $25,000, you can snag a spot in the front row!

(Photo by James Escher/Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Last season, the average price of a ticket to a Mets game was around $77. Add food and drinks to the tab, and that’s tough on the wallet for a broke college kid.

So to get in the door for $15? Seems like a pretty good deal.

The Mets’ college student plan is a great start, but ticket prices are still out of hand for the average American.

I’m a gainfully employed adult who has been out of college for 13 years. And sporting events have gotten too rich for my blood, too.

Let’s take a look at the Fan Cost Index. This is an annual report that tells how much it costs to take a group of four to a ballgame.

The FCI accounts for the average cost of four adult non-premium tickets, single-car parking, two draft beers, four soft drinks, four hot dogs and two adult-sized adjustable hats.

The average baseball FCI in 2022 was $256.41. The Boston Red Sox are the leader in the clubhouse at $385.37. And a family of four gets the cheapest deal ($152.30) at an Arizona Diamondbacks game.

That might not be awful for a big night out or a special occasion. But if you plan to go to multiple games a month or even a few games a year, that price tag gets really big really fast.

That’ll be $45 plus your left arm, please. (Photo by Jon Willey/MLB via Getty Images)

And don’t even get me started on the NFL.

The average cost for a family of four to attend a football game in 2022 was a a whopping $590.64. Throw in a few extra beers and a T-shirt, and you’re looking at a mortgage payment.

I know inflation is happening everywhere — not just at professional sporting events.

But with prices like these, it’s getting harder and harder for the average fan to cheer for their team live. And it’s why many of us are opting to instead grab a six pack and watch from the couch.

So I commend the Mets on their attempt to make the game more accessible for college fans.

Just don’t forget the rest of us peasants.