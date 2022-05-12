Mets Turn A Little League Double Play

During the bottom half of the fourth inning between the Mets and Nationals, one of the strangest plays would go down.

Ground ball to third, throw to the shortstop into a rundown, back to the pitcher covering third for the tag, then an attempted throw to second base that ends up in right field to eventually be thrown back to the shortstop covering third. DOUBLE PLAY! Not technically classified as a double play in the scorebook, but we’ll count it.

Uhhh… Score it a 5-6-1 fielder's choice with a 9-6 putout. Not technically a double play! (the Mets will take it) pic.twitter.com/ruxcRXpRie — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 12, 2022

This is what you have to love about baseball. We see something new everyday. Fans of the NBA watch three-point attempts one after another without much variety, meanwhile baseball always finds a way to prove there’s more than one way to skin the cat.

The Mets would go on to win this one 4-1 taking a commanding 6.5 game lead in the NL East. Can’t necessarily say they got lucky on this double play when they seemingly always find a way to win. Maybe the Mets are finally turning the corner after all?