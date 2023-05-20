Mets Suddenly Unstoppable, Walk It Off Again After Dramatic Pete Alonso Grand Slam

Videos by OutKick

The New York Mets have been one of baseball’s biggest disappointments to start the 2023 season.

Injuries, poor performance and disappointing new additions have all contributed to a team that’s seemingly never able to get out of its own way.

Their $130 million starting rotation has been so poor that their performance has actually hurt the team’s win total.

Combined with the San Diego Padres, the Mets have shown that spending money doesn’t always lead to success.

READ: SAN DIEGO PADRES AND NEW YORK METS SPENDING $800 MILLION TO BE UNDER .500

But all that may finally be changing.

On Wednesday, the Mets fell behind against the MLB best Tampa Bay Rays, only for star first baseman Pete Alonso to launch a walk off three-run homer.

GET KNOCKED DOWN, GET BACK UP!



PETE ALONSO WALKS IT OFF WITH A 3-RUN HOMER! pic.twitter.com/x9njGXxtxJ — SNY (@SNYtv) May 18, 2023

Friday night, they had yet another dramatic, come from behind victory spurred by an Alonso home run.

Trailing 7-3 in the 7th inning against the Cleveland Guardians, Alonso launched a grand slam to tie the score.

A GAME-TYING GRAND SLAM FOR PETE ALONSO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/poXNM8QA6G — SNY (@SNYtv) May 20, 2023

And they were just getting started.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, trailing 9-7, the Mets launched yet another rally. This time helped along by their young talent.

Mark Vientos singled in Brett Baty, then Francisco Alvarez brought in Vientos with a two out single. Brandon Nimmo reached on an infield single, before a Francisco Lindor single walked it off.

FRANCISCO LINDOR!!!!



THE METS WIN THE GAME!!!! pic.twitter.com/tnJO5RPiyL — SNY (@SNYtv) May 20, 2023

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 19: Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets is congratulated by Brett Baty #22 after Lindor drove in the game winning run in the 10th inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Citi Field on May 19, 2023. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Mets Using Youth Movement To Get Hot

While the win brought the team’s record to a mediocre 23-23, it was the second impressive come back in just a few games for New York.

And it shows the value of having young prospects to incorporate with elite talent.

Rookies Francisco Alvarez, Brett Baty and Mark Vientos all figured prominently in the comeback. As did veterans like Alonso and Lindor.

The Mets have gone from a disappointing cautionary tale to suddenly surging.

Baseball is a marathon, not a sprint, and while the Mets have a long ways to go to meet expectations, weeks like this are a great way to start.