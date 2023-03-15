Mets Starter Jose Quintana Has a Tumor On His Rib

Videos by OutKick

The starting rotation for the New York Mets, and one of its key individuals took a significant blow on Tuesday.

News broke recently that pitcher Jose Quintana had a significant rib injury that would keep him out for several months.

The nature of the injury itself however, was a bit uncertain.

Initially, it was reported by the New York Post that it was a stress fracture.

Mets General Manager Billy Eppler, however, then told reporters that rumors of a months-long absence were overblown.

But Tuesday, Eppler confirmed a much scarier diagnosis. Quintana had a “lesion” on his rib, and had seen a tumor specialist.

Update: José Quintana has a lesion on his rib, according to Mets GM Billy Eppler. He was seen by a tumor specialist, and the results of a biopsy came back benign.



However, Quintana is going to undergo bone graft surgery. The Mets aren't expecting him back until at least July. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) March 14, 2023

Thankfully, with the results being benign, the worst has been avoided. But the bone graft surgery will keep him out likely until the All-Star break. At best.

ST LOUIS, MO – AUGUST 26: Jose Quintana #62 of the St. Louis Cardinals delivers a pitch against the Atlanta Braves at Busch Stadium on August 26, 2022 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

Quintana’s Absence Could Impact Mets Significantly

The Mets made Quintana one of their key acquisitions over the winter. And, along with Justin Verlander and Kodai Senga, he was supposed to help shore up the rotation.

The front office quickly realized that after Jacob deGrom left for the Texas Rangers, they could add length to the pitching staff with multiple additions.

Quintana had struggled significantly in prior seasons, but recovered in 2022. While winning just six games, he had a 2.93 ERA with the Pirates and Cardinals. His underlying metrics supported that performance, with just a 2.99 FIP.

His performance actually improved after being dealt to the middle of a pennant race in St. Louis.

In 12 starts, he had just a 2.01 ERA and contributed 1.8 WAR.

He’s also not the first high profile New York free agent acquisition to suffer an injury this spring.

Obviously the key concern, first and foremost, is for his health. The Mets though, will now likely be forced to slot Tylor Megill into the rotation.

Verlander, Scherzer, Carlos Carrasco and Senga are still a dangerous top four. But Quintana provided depth that’s no longer there.

Assuming he is able to recover in time to return this season, it’ll provide a significant second half boost in Queens.

But if it’s hard for him to get back on the mound relatively quickly, it could prove quite problematic for the Mets.