Mets Star Francisco Lindor Was Apparently Playing Through A Significant Elbow Injury All Season

Videos by OutKick

New information on Francisco Lindor may be at least a partial explanation for the New York Mets’ disastrous 2023 season.

The Mets, and Lindor, started slowly, with the star shortstop hitting just .218 in March and April, .227 in May and .230 in June. And now we may have an idea why.

Lindor was apparently suffering through a bone spur in his elbow, with the Mets announcing on Wednesday that he’d undergone surgery to repair it, with a several months long recovery period. He is expected to recover with enough time to participate in spring training, providing some reason for optimism for Mets fans headed into 2024.

What’s remarkable about this new report is that it makes Lindor’s second half that much more impressive.

MIAMI, FL – MARCH 30: Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets makes a bare-handed catch to start a double play in the fourth inning during the game between the New York Mets and the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kelly Gavin/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Francisco Lindor Was Still Elite Despite Fighting Bone Spur

Per Fangraphs, Lindor was still worth 6 wins to the Mets. Given how few wins they had this season, that’s an astonishing percentage of the team’s success.

Despite the slow start, he wound up hitting 31 homers with a .336 on base percentage and .471 slugging percentage. On top of scoring 108 runs with 98 runs batted in, he also added 31 steals, leading to a batting line 20% better than league average.

That’s remarkable considering he was battling significant elbow discomfort.

Lindor’s surgery is the second major procedure for a superstar player this October. Padres star Manny Machado is also set to miss a significant amount of time, potentially into the 2024 regular season.

READ: MANNY MACHADO TO MISS 5-7 MONTHS WITH SURGERY

Lindor is heading into year three of his massive, 10-year, $341 million contract. With a healthy 2024, he may be even more worth it.