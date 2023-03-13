Mets Player Takes A Fastball To The Dome, Manager Buck Showalter Gives Update

Videos by OutKick

Unfortunately, Monday was a bit of a headache for Mets outfielder Starling Marte.

The two-time All-Star took a nasty pitch to the head Sunday during a spring training matchup between New York and the Tampa Bay Rays.

Elvin Rodriguez connected with Marte on a 93 MPH fastball, which drew gasps from the crowds. Thankfully, Marte didn’t require assistance off home plate and left the field under his own strength.

Starling Marte has walked off the field after being hit by a pitch. pic.twitter.com/4p0QYrCZAy — SNY (@SNYtv) March 12, 2023

Mets manager Buck Showalter answered questions about Marte’s status Monday and the skip confidently answered that Marte seemed “fine,” as reported by NJ.com.

After further evaluations Monday, Marte was able to avoid a concussion, which would have made his status murky leading up to Mar. 30’s regular-season debut against the Miami Marlins.

According to Anthony DiComo at MLB.com, Marte is expected to return to the lineup as early as Tuesday. The Mets went on to lose the practice game, 10-4.

Buck Showalter says Starling Marte seems to be fine: pic.twitter.com/ZyquDEVtao — SNY (@SNYtv) March 13, 2023

The veteran outfielder who signed a four-year deal last offseason, shined in his first year as a Met and is expecting to be of equal or better value year in 2023.

Marte missed 44 games last year. While bothered by a core injury throughout last season, Marte was integral to the resurgence season by the Mets last season — still ballin’ at age 34. Marte reached his second career All-Star selection last season.

Helping shore up the right field and supplying strong hitting (.292/.347/.468/.815 splits, the Mets look forward to seeing what Marte could do in his sophomore season.

