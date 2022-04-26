Mets Pitcher Jacob deGrom Undergoes MRI, Return Uncertain

It remains anyone’s guess as to when sidelined Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom might return to the mound.

Though a recent doctor’s visit went and MRI produced positive news, deGrom didn’t exactly leave with a sticker and a lollipop.

Per a release issued by the Mets, deGrom’s MRI showed “considerable healing of the stress reaction on his scapula.” Additionally, deGrom received clearance from team doctors “to begin loading and strengthening of the shoulder.” But he’s still prohibited from throwing a baseball.

After having missed a large chunk of last season with an elbow injury, deGrom returned to the hill in spring training, only to be shut down because of a shoulder issue that was deemed a stress reaction on his scapula. Doctors prescribed rest and Mets fans feared the worst, prompting Monday’s follow up.

Once deGrom completes the loading and strengthening process, a return to the mound would still appear to be weeks, or even months away.

Jacob deGrom update: his MRI revealed "considerable healing of the stress reaction on his scapula," the Mets say. He has been cleared to begin "loading and strengthening of the shoulder," though the release says nothing about throwing. He'll receive another MRI in three weeks. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 26, 2022

Assuming there’s no pain in his shoulder, deGrom will advance from the loading and strengthening process to throwing. There is no set timetable for this advancement in the rehab process, but the 33-year-old righty will undergo a follow up MRI in three weeks.

A two-time Cy Young winner, deGrom last appeared in an MLB game on July 7th of last season. At the time of his injury, deGrom had an 1.08 ERA and 146 strikeouts in just 92 innings.

When deGrom does return, he’ll join a Mets team that currently sits atop the NL East standings and houses a pitching staff whose 2.46 ERA ranks third-best in the majors.

Lacking a firm timeline for deGrom’s return, New York manager Buck Showalter would prefer to address his star hurler’s status once he’s ready to eat some innings, telling MLB.com: “When he gets to where he’s throwing, he’ll join us. It’s pretty simple.”

