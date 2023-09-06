Mets Pitcher Carlos Carrasco Out For Season After Freak Accident With Dumbbell

Videos by OutKick

It’s a cold, bitter ending in Queens for Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco, who suffered a freak injury that will end his season and, probably, tenure in New York.

Carrasco heads to the IL after suffering the injury on Sunday. He broke the fifth finger of his right hand after a 50-lb dumbbell fell on it.

Bad luck? No kidding.

New York placed the Mets pitcher on waivers last week after a poor streak of performances. Carrasco ends his season with a 6.80 ERA (20 starts).

According to the New York Post, Carrasco had a pin inserted in the right-hand pinky finger — forecasted for a recovery time of 4 to 6 weeks.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 14: Carlos Carrasco #59 of the New York Mets in action against the Pittsburgh Pirates of a game at Citi Field on August 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Unfortunately for Carrasco, the Mets’ season will end in less than four weeks. Based on Mets skipper Buck Showalter’s response, Carrasco’s days on the team are done.

New York defeated the Washington Nationals on Tuesday. 11-3.

“He’s going to pitch again next year for somebody, we’ll see if it’s for us or not,” Showalter said before the game. “We know that he’s done for the season.”

Freak accidents loom over the Mets’ 2023 season. Famed Mets closer Edwin Diaz tore his patellar tendon in March while celebrating after an upset win over the Dominican Republic at the World Baseball Classic.

It’s a nightmare season for Steve Cohen and the Mets. A season that could take more than two years to recover.