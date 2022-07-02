Mets’ Max Scherzer Purchased Air Pods, $7k Meal for Minor League Teammates 

New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer will make an appearance on a Major League mound on Tuesday for the first time since May 18 when he suffered an oblique injury against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Scherzer made his second and final rehab start on Wednesday for the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies, and it wasn’t just his pitching that left a lasting impression on his minor-league teammates.

According to Fox Sports, Scherzer went all out following his final rehab start, providing a postgame meal that included filet mignon and lobster. The feast reportedly cost Scherzer more than $7,000.

“They’re eating well tonight,” Scherzer said on Wednesday when asked about the postgame spread.

Max Scherzer will take care of the postgame spread for the Rumble Ponies: "They're eating well tonight" 😂 pic.twitter.com/LpkFG5wIeG — SNY (@SNYtv) June 30, 2022

It was a wonderful gesture from Scherzer, who signed a three-year, $130 million deal with the Mets during the offseason. The $7,000 meal certainly won’t put a dent in his bank account, but that doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be recognized.

It also wasn’t the only gesture from Scherzer as he attempted to get back to the big leagues.

“He bought everyone AirPods,” a source around the team told FOX Sports. “We walk in and there’s a clubbie just handing out AirPods saying they’re from Max.”

Airpods and lobster? The Rumble Ponies won’t be forgetting Scherzer’s minor-league stint anytime soon.

The timing couldn’t be better for Scherzer’s return to Queens, as the Atlanta Braves have been red-hot since his exit, now sitting just 3.5 games behind New York in the NL East.

“I have a much better grasp on what this is,” Scherzer said Friday, according to ESPN. “I definitely crossed that six-week timeline so you feel a lot more confident. You feel it’s starting to get in my rearview mirror.”