Major League Baseball is doing its best to speed up the game by implementing a bunch of new rules, which cost the Mets a strike on Opening Day. It stemmed from a runner on base.

Let me say that again— a batter, while at bat, was called for a strike despite the fact that a pitch was not thrown. And it had nothing to do with the batter himself. The call was made because of the runner.

Jeff McNeil stepped into the box with two outs in the top of the sixth inning. A runner was on third and Pete Alonso was on first.

McNeil took strike one. It was a strike. An actual pitch was thrown and it hit the strike zone. 0-1.

As McNeil gathered himself and prepared for the second pitch of the Mets at-bat, the umpire stepped in, pointed to his wrist, and called strike two. Huh?!

Everybody was confused. Even the Marlins pitcher.

Apparently, according to the home plate umpire, Alonso took too long to get back to first base. He was dilly-dallying and didn’t hustle back to the bag in a timely manner.

Per the new rules, that is a violation. It warrants an automatic strike. Strike two. 0-2.

McNeil, understandably, was furious. Alonso was baffled.

Manager Buck Showalter needed an explanation. He came out to talk to the umpire, had a few words, got what he needed and went back to the Mets dugout.

The confusion remained, but the call was made and what was done was done. Strike two.

Jeff McNeil was given a strike by the plate umpire after Pete Alonso took too long getting back to first base pic.twitter.com/GbEb8ch6gD — SNY (@SNYtv) March 30, 2023

To the umpire’s credit, he made a call that he was well within his right to make. The new rules state that a runner must get back to the bag in a timely manner. Alonso, apparently did not.

With that said……… boo.