Mets, deGrom Will Defeat Dodgers in N.Y. Wednesday

The Los Angeles Dodgers (90-38) won the series opener Tuesday at the New York Mets (82-48) in Citi Field 4-3 in what could be an NLCS preview. L.A. pulled ahead of N.Y. 3-2 in the season series with Tuesday’s victory.
But, I’m biting at the chance to BET the NEW YORK METS (-150) at DraftKings Sportsbook with ace Jacob deGrom (3-1, 2.15 ERA) on the mound and a reasonable price point.
Granted, it took the Mets to play a scorching-hot Dodgers (+130) to get a decent look with deGrom starting. However, beggars can’t be choosers.
deGrom Is Dealin’
deGrom’s stuff is still lethal post-injury. He has a 1.08 FIP, which means deGrom is pitching better than his 2.15 ERA indicates. His fastball velocity is in the 99th percentile of MLB with a 28.6% hard-hit rate, per Statcast. deGrom
Also, the Mets are 4-1 straight-up (SU) since 2019 as -160 home favorites or lower in deGrom starts. N.Y. is winning those games on average 5.60-2.20 and has a plus-38.5% return on investment (ROI). The Mets beat the Atlanta Braves as -154 favorites earlier this month 5-2 with deGrom on the hill.
Furthermore, the Mets are 25-7 SU as home favorites of -150 or greater this season with a plus-14.3% ROI. Whereas the Dodgers are 1-3 SU as road ‘dogs.
Finally, both bullpens are elite but I’ll give N.Y.’s the edge here since it’s better rested. The Mets’ last off-day was Monday while the Dodgers’ last off-day was this past Thursday.
We have to BET the NEW YORK METS (-150) at DraftKings Sportsbook fast. N.Y. opened at -145 before sharp money steamed it up to the current price.
- A $150 wager on the Mets (-150) returns a $100 profit if N.Y. beats L.A. Wednesday.
FOLLOW GEOFF ON TWITTER: @Geoffery_Clark
PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.
New DraftKings users can get up to a $1,000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.