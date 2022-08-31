Mets, deGrom Will Defeat Dodgers in N.Y. Wednesday

The Los Angeles Dodgers (90-38) won the series opener Tuesday at the New York Mets (82-48) in Citi Field 4-3 in what could be an NLCS preview. L.A. pulled ahead of N.Y. 3-2 in the season series with Tuesday’s victory.

But, I’m biting at the chance to BET the NEW YORK METS (-150) at DraftKings Sportsbook with ace Jacob deGrom (3-1, 2.15 ERA) on the mound and a reasonable price point.

Granted, it took the Mets to play a scorching-hot Dodgers (+130) to get a decent look with deGrom starting. However, beggars can’t be choosers.

deGrom Is Dealin’

New York Mets starter Jacob deGrom pitches during the 1st inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field in Queens. (Getty Images).

deGrom’s stuff is still lethal post-injury. He has a 1.08 FIP, which means deGrom is pitching better than his 2.15 ERA indicates. His fastball velocity is in the 99th percentile of MLB with a 28.6% hard-hit rate, per Statcast. deGrom

Also, the Mets are 4-1 straight-up (SU) since 2019 as -160 home favorites or lower in deGrom starts. N.Y. is winning those games on average 5.60-2.20 and has a plus-38.5% return on investment (ROI). The Mets beat the Atlanta Braves as -154 favorites earlier this month 5-2 with deGrom on the hill.

Furthermore, the Mets are 25-7 SU as home favorites of -150 or greater this season with a plus-14.3% ROI. Whereas the Dodgers are 1-3 SU as road ‘dogs.

Finally, both bullpens are elite but I’ll give N.Y.’s the edge here since it’s better rested. The Mets’ last off-day was Monday while the Dodgers’ last off-day was this past Thursday.

We have to BET the NEW YORK METS (-150) at DraftKings Sportsbook fast. N.Y. opened at -145 before sharp money steamed it up to the current price.

A $150 wager on the Mets (-150) returns a $100 profit if N.Y. beats L.A. Wednesday.

