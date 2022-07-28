Mets Complete Subway Series Sweep, 3-2, Over Yankees; Yanks Acquire All-Star Royals Outfielder Andrew Benintendi

The New York Mets run this town … for now.

Completing the Subway Series sweep against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, the Mets edged their adversaries, 3-2, thanks to heroics from Starling Marte, a solo home run from Pete Alonso and a stellar pitching exhibition from 38-year-old ace Max Scherzer. On his birthday.

“Max was ‘wow,’” Mets manager Buck Showalter said in the post-game.

On his special day, Scherzer pitched seven innings: surrendering five hits, two walks and allowing no runs, also recording six strikeouts.

Scherzer kept the Mets running strong after a dominant 6-3 win over the Yanks to start teasing the potential series sweep.

“Sometimes I caught myself spectating his competing out there,” Showalter added.

Alonso lasered a home run to left in the second inning home to draw first blood — giving the Mets a 1-0 start.

Facing a 2-2 tie in the ninth inning, Mets All-Star Starling Marte’s RBI single brought Eduardo Escobar home from third to secure the win and give the Mets a temporary edge over the Yankees in the grand scheme of things. At least Mets fans will have something to brag about Thursday morning.

Walk-off with a chance of showers 💦 #LGM pic.twitter.com/FzEi4WY0yk — New York Mets (@Mets) July 28, 2022

“You have got to want the ball in these types of situations and have got to go out there and face the best,” Scherzer shared after the game.

The Mets (61-37) won their third in a row and maintain their top spot in the NL East.

As is custom with the Yankees, a loss was not just a loss; especially against their intrastate ‘little-brother’ team.

Moments after the Game 2 loss, the Yankees made a long-awaited move in the trading period: acquiring All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi in a swap with the Royals that sent three minor-league pitching prospects to KC, as relayed by ESPN’s Jeff Passen.

The New York Yankees are finalizing a deal to acquire outfielder Andrew Benintendi from Kansas City, sources tell ESPN. Three minor leaguers will be headed back to the Royals. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 28, 2022

Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela